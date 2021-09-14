Drive-thru the 7th Annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve for fall fun in Hopewell Valley
Back for its seventh year, the Amazing Pumpkin Carve will again be a drive-thru for visitors to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their cars. Adapted to our socially-distanced times, the Amazing Pumpkin Carve is an annual tradition, presented by the Hopewell Valley Arts Council, that brings spectacular art and a (not too) spooky drive-thru with Halloween fun to our local community from Wednesday, October 6 through Sunday, October 10 at Woolsey Park in Hopewell Township.mercerme.com
