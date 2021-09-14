CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Endy Rodríguez Takes Home Honor

By Nicholas Caporoso
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a big week at the plate Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Endy Rodríguez has been named the Low-A Southeast Player of the Week. This past offseason the Pittsburgh Pirates brought in a plethora of highly touted young prospects. One of these prospects was switch hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez. Throughout the 2021 season, Rodríguez has shown why he was sought after by Ben Cherington and the Pirates this past offseason.

