Kim Kardashian Rocks Full Glam Makeup Look Under Her Face-Covering Mask at the Met Gala

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West may have hidden her face from the world at Monday's Met Gala, but that doesn't mean she was slacking in the makeup department. The 40-year-old reality star wore an all black, literal head-to-toe Balenciaga look, complete with a floor-length ponytail for the annual fashion event. But she also took the time to get her makeup done by her longtime artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Funniest Memes About Kim Kardashian's Wild Met Gala Look

So, Kim Kardashian showed up on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Donda inspired Balenciaga outfit that covered her from head to toe. And I mean that literally, there was not one inch of skin showing—not even around her eyes. Obviously, this was a CHOICE and a LOOK and...
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram But Attends MET Gala With Her?

Kanye West has unfollowed estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram and has made his account private. Although he has unfollowed her on Instagram, social media was buzzing that Kanye actually showed up with Kim at the MET Gala last night (September 13th) in NYC. Kim and a mystery man showed up fully covered in head-to-toe Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shared Exactly How Her Met Gala Outfit Fit the Night's Theme

At last night's Met Gala, Kim Kardashian arrived with her entire body and face obscured by swathes of black Balenciaga jersey, but there was no question about who was under the face mask — ponytail or not. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian explained that the look, which was created by her pal (and Balenciaga creative director) Demna Gvasalia, was more American than anyone thought, comparing the head-to-toe monochrome look to a T-shirt and stating that was a way to showcase the Met Gala's theme, American Independence.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Truth about Kim Kardashian’s Masked Mystery Date at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had fans buzzing when she made her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala. Many wondered if the mystery hand on her arm was Kanye West's or perhaps someone else's. Many Kimye fans were surprised to see Kim Kardashian with a mystery man who looked eerily like Kanye West, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, September 13, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kim Kardashian responds to criticism of her Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala outfit - the look that spawned a thousand memes. Of course, it's not totally surprising that Twitter had a field day with endless Harry Potter and Sims comparisons given how unexpected her Balenciaga bodysuit was. In fact, as someone who has proven countless times that she knows how to make a memorable red carpet arrival, it's entirely likely that Kim intended to cause a stir with her divisive look (this ain't her first rodeo, folks).
BEAUTY & FASHION
How Kim Kardashian's Incognito 2021 Met Gala Glam ﻿Came Together

Kim Kardashian knows the world watches her every move, and every move is worth watching. As the stars filed onto the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, fans waited with bated breath to see what stunt the reality star/mogul would pull tonight. What do you wear when you want to be seen but not seen? Taking a cue from her soon-to-be ex-husband(?) Kanye West's book, Kim K showed up incognito in a fully covered black outfit for the annual event. Her entire head was fully covered, save for a high-shine floor-length ponytail sticking out the top of the cover. The man responsible? Chris Appleton, of course.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian Goes Full Batman For Met Gala, And She Can Thank Kanye West

The couple may be estranged, but Kim Kardashian’s bold fashion choice at the Met Gala proved that this is Kimye’s world, and we’re just living in it. The influencer arrived in a head-to-toe black ensemble, giving serious Batman vibes with her cape-like, winged train. The outfit was designed by Balenciaga, and it turns out, her appearance with the creative director at the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of soon-to-be ex (or not??) husband Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian Incites Meme Parade With Masked Met Gala Outfit

One fan put it best when they suggested that Kim Kardashian was actually the best-dressed at Monday night's Met Gala: "You don't even need to see their face, you can recognize that's them by just looking at silhouette," they said in a post that's being circulated this morning. The theme...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in a Masked Spandex Catsuit & Knife Boots for 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian culminated her undercover outfit streak with a dramatic look at the 2021 Met Gala. The media personality arrived at the “Oscars of fashion” in an all-black Balenciaga outfit by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble was composed of a black bodycon minidress with 3/4-length sleeves. The number’s skirt featured a long train that was split in the center, forming a sharp V-shape as Kardashian walked up the Met stairs. However, her look’s boldest element appeared to be a full-length stretchy bodysuit, which covered Kardashian’s hands, arms, and face — making her nearly unrecognizable. Her outfit was complete with a sleek high ponytail...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Arrive Together To Met Gala In Matching, All Black Outfits Covering Their Faces

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shocked everyone when they showed up to the Met Gala in matching black ensembles that covered everything, including their faces. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, sure know how to steal the show. The A-list stars, who split up back in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, reunited for the star-studded Met Gala — and they gave their absolute best shot at trying to conceal their identity with their wild fashion choices. Kim and Kanye matched in all black outfits that covered their entire bodies, face included. Kim showed literally no skin in her Balenciaga outfit, with her long-sleeved shirt, pants, gloves and full face mask completely engulfing her body. She also had on black heels, and a black train traveled with the star through the red carpet. Only her long hair — which still matched her outfit — was free of her attire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian divides viewers after arriving in black bodysuit with face covering

Kim Kardashian has divided fashion fans after arriving at the 2021 Met Gala in an all-black outfit that covered her face.On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joined other celebrities as she posed on the red carpet in the outfit created by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.The unique look, which included a long train, covered the Skims founder from head-to-toe, with the reality star’s fingers also encased in black gloves, which peeked out from under her black T-shirt dress.Kardashian, who is known for her iconic Met Gala looks, accessorised the outfit with a long high...
CELEBRITIES
Through Met Gala Mask: Kim Kardashian could barely see anything

High fashion is not always so practical – Kim Kardashian (40) can also tell you a thing or two about it. The reality TV actress appeared at this year’s Met Gala in New York City in a very extravagant look: She wore a floor-length black dress that covered her entire body – including her head. As the entrepreneur now admits, she could hardly see anything through the face mask.
CELEBRITIES
