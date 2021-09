Do you dream of summoning a slew of skeletal minions to swarm your enemies while your companions conjure torrents of fire and lightning beside you? Are you someone who enjoys teaming up with others to create as much chaos as possible? In Diablo II: Resurrected, you can vanquish the minions of the Burning Hells with up to eight players in the cooperative gameplay mode, allowing you to effectively build your own mayhem-inducing army. But, with seven classes and 210 skills to choose from, the prospect of creating a perfect party to delve into the depths of Sanctuary with might seem daunting. Not sure what to bring? We’ve got you covered.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO