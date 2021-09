A Deathloop PS4 edition is being listed on the PlayStation Store, but that doesn't mean you can actually play it on that console. As spotted on Twitter by PlayStation Lifestyle editor-in-chief Chandler Wood, the PlayStation Store listing for Deathloop Deluxe Edition is currently tagged for both PS5 and PS4, while the Standard Edition has the correct listing of PS5 only. This appears to not be an example of Sony locking cross-gen upgrades behind special editions (as it recently decided not to do with Horizon Forbidden West) but instead a simple mix-up with the store listing, especially since one of the bullet points of the Deluxe Edition's actual description is still "Designed for the PS5".

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO