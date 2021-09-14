Evan Osnos' new book explores the origins of America's fury
By Mike Allen
Axios
8 days ago
One of the books of the year ... "Wildland," by The New Yorker's Evan Osnos, draws the backstory to America's rage through deep reporting and "thousands of hours of conversations" in three places he lived before D.C.:. Greenwich, where he grew up ... Clarksburg, W.Va., where he was a young...
“George Washington slept here” used to be a common sign along the eastern seaboard, even giving rise to a film starring Jack Benny. As Nathaniel Philbrick writes, it is no mere “historical joke”. Washington’s travels, which Philbrick follows, cemented the formation of the new nation and his role as president of a deeply divided country. They also hold lessons today, as America lies once again in the tight grip of division and disunity.
A north shore institution, Book Revue, will be closing in a few days, leaving a jagged hole - both physical and spiritual - in downtown Huntington and the whole north shore community. The closing of one local business should not mean so much - but it does - and it was so unnecessary. Book Revue was opened in 1977 by two local brothers, to buy and sell quality new and used books. The store expanded 20 years ago to include a cafe, and to host authors for book readings and book signings. And they came: Presidents, House Speakers, movie stars, scientists, business leaders, poets, dreamers, and some local talent not ready for prime time. All had a stage and an outlet. Liberals, conservatives - and the truly apolitical. And we were all much the better for it. Where else could you bring your kids to meet Bill Clinton, then Newt Gingrich a few months later, and then Charlton Heston a few months after that ? And sit and listen to them discuss their experiences and ideas. But like 25% of all small businesses in America, Book Revue was destroyed by the erratic Covid lock-downs, imposed by an overly-polticized and utterly mediocre (or worse) set of governments in America. It didn't have to be that way: When Covid struck in March, 2020, some countries like America took the highly-destructive "lockdown" model - shutting business; shutting schools; declaring "non-essential" shops must be closed (and the definition of "essential" was so often tied to the size of one's political contributions). Other countries - like Sweden - took the opposite approach. A "no lock-downs" model, with a focus on healthy living, and protecting the elderly and immuno-compromised. Eat healthy. Take your vitamins. Exercise. No business lock-downs. Breathe. No mandatory masking. After 18 months, the results could not be more clear: Sweden lost 14,000 dead to Covid; America lost 650,000 dead. Accounting for the population difference, Sweden only had 2/3 as many deaths as America per capita. America had 50% more deaths - and destroyed 25% of our small businesses. What a disgrace. What an indictment of America's incompetent politicians. And what a waste.
University of Iowa V.O. and Elizabeth Kahl Figge Chair in Catholic Studies Kristy Nabhan-Warren has authored a new book that explores the meatpacking industry and the immigrant experience. Meatpacking in America: How Migration, Work, and Faith Divide the Heartland will be released Sept. 21 by the University of North Carolina...
Arkansas Tech University faculty member Dr. H. Micheal Tarver’s ninth book demonstrates how the United States worked with the Venezuelan government to prevent World War I from spreading to the Americas. “The United States and Venezuela During the First World War: Cordial Relations of Suspicious Cooperation” was published by Lexington...
"Matrix" by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books) Little is known about Marie de France, a 12th-century poet who lived in England but is known for the romances and fables she wrote in French. From a handful of facts, Lauren Groff has written a richly imaginative account of her life that casts her as a mystic, warrior and proto-feminist separatist.
Several years back, Josiah Hesse was surprised to discover that he was not the only person consuming cannabis while he worked out. He'd grown up an artsy feminist queer boy in a hyper-masculine, stoic, small-town community in northern Iowa. He was a low-level pot dealer and stoner. Jocks called him a fag, he recalls, and he found solace in music, art and drugs.
Ghosts still haunt each of the characters in “When Ghosts Come Home,” the latest novel from Wiley Cash. Cash’s book is about the difficulty deciding what’s right and what’s wrong. It’s about a world that is just and a world that, at the same time, is not. It’s also very much about the journey to find “home.”
RAPID CITY—As Covid-19 cases surge across the Black Hills, the war over masks and vaccines rages on. What began as a global pandemic/public health issue has morphed into a political battle that has no end in sight. Across the country, lines have been drawn and people have taken sides. In...
When we think about R&B and soul, Muscle Shoals, Memphis, Detroit, and Philadelphia come immediately to mind as the homes of the sweet grooves that filled dance floors and clubs. The records of William Bell, Carla Thomas, Percy Sledge, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight, Billy Paul, and The Spinners, among many others, stayed at the top of the charts in the ’60s and ’70s, each single or album defining an evolving sound identified with the particular city in which the music was recorded at now-iconic studios.
I was a 22-year-old freelance rock journalist in the fall of 1978, writing mostly for the long-gone Sweet Potato music magazine, and shortly thereafter, began contributing to the Boston Globe. Just prior to the release of The Clash’s second album (but their first in the U.S.) “Give ‘Em Enough Rope,” their record company CBS/Epic sent me, along with many other critics, the iconic simple white-on-black T-shirt. The company had been touting The Clash as “The only band that matters” — which was a stupid boast and one the band hated — but they were at the top of their game; their February 1979 local debut at the Harvard Square Theatre was highly anticipated.
There is no way to escape the fact: the human being is an animal that kills. Not only other animals, the basic need for food is justified. It kills other humans. Since always. For many reasons. Because he disputes the same sexual partner, because he wants to dominate the same...
Today’s program kicks off a series of Maine Calling shows about the mistrust and misinformation that are prevalent in our society. Political scientists Amy Fried and Norm Ornstein discuss the possible roots of mistrust of the government and how events of the past half century may have led the groundwork to today’s war on truth. Fried's new book argues that conservatives have weaponized distrust, from Barry Goldwater to Donald Trump. Ornstein will offer the conservative counter-perspective.
Glitz and glamour, crying girls and men sneaking backstage — Elizabeth B. Alton, the late Miss America Organization hostess and vice president, had an insider’s view into the pageant world. Alton, who also was involved in founding Stockton University, so much that she was called the “founding mother” of the...
Harvard Economist David Cutler’s new book says the biggest issues facing cities existed before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has brought them into clearer focus. Cities are perhaps one of humanity’s greatest inventions. They are hubs for creativity, innovation, wealth and connection. However, as the global COVID-19 crisis has redefined our relationship to cities, what does the future of urbanism look like?
In 2012, then-Texas State Rep. Joaquin Castro introduced his brother, then-San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, at the 2012 Democratic Convention. The political careers of the twin brothers soared quickly after those speeches. Joaquin was elected to Congress in 2013, and Julián was appointed Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2014 under President Barack Obama.
The first week of school is behind us, and the second week kicks off for New York City public school students as they get back in the groove after 18 months of remote learning. Being back in the classroom may come with mixed feelings for young people as they navigate...
As an Asian American growing up in Alaska, Juliana Hu Pegues was often told stories of Asian immigrants, by family and friends, even teachers, that never made it into the history books about her home state. “Something I felt as a young person, but became more politically aware of as...
The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
