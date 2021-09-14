Your top "friend date" ideas in the Twin Cities

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

So you successfully made a new friend in the Twin Cities. Now what?

Flashback: We surveyed readers two weeks ago about their experiences making friends in Minnesota, including things to do on "friend dates."

Going to breweries, biking, grabbing ice cream and taking walks around a lake were the most common suggestions. Here are some others:

"An art fair! Good combination of things to see and eat and enjoy and (let's be honest) judge." — Grace F.

"Cafe Alma & walking the Stone Arch Bridge, because what's more Twin Cities and friend-romantic than that?!" — Marie

"Mall of America — lots of things to chat about so no awkward silences as a friendship is growing!" — Anonymous

"An evening bonfire with plenty of wine." — Shelly C.

"Ride the green line from Saint Paul to Minneapolis. Make a few stops, see a show at Turf Club. Hike Mounds Park or Minnehaha Falls areas." — Anonymous

"Volunteering. Most of the time, the task at hand is very leisurely and can serve as either a conversation starter or an easy out to fill dead air, or both." — Dan W.

"Doesn't matter. Being able to sit and chat anywhere is great. Food and beer help." — Deb

"Probably something on a boat." — Joseph H.

"A challenging day hike followed by a recovery stop at a favorite local craft brewery + tacos!" — Heather H.

"Get food at Hola Arepa, followed by some activity like an art exhibit etc, then drinks at Nighthawks and ice cream at Sebastian Joe's or Bebe Zito's." — Will

Go deeper

Democrats unveil voting rights compromise bill

Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced a pared-down voting bill — with support from both progressive and centrist wings of the party — aimed at expanding voter access and countering nationwide Republican-led efforts to alter election laws.

Why it matters: The Freedom to Vote Act is the product of negotiations overseen by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and was built of a framework put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), whose vote is crucial to Democratic efforts to advance legislation in the chamber.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Apple debuts iPhone 13, updates iPad and Apple Watch

Apple on Tuesday debuted the iPhone 13 alongside modest improvements to the iPad and Apple Watch, which now features a larger display.

Why it matters: Apple has enjoyed robust sales throughout the pandemic, but needs to convince another wave of customers to upgrade.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

First look: Senate GOP's campaign arm raises $8 million in August

The Senate Republicans' campaign arm raised $8 million last month, a new record for the group during the August of an off-year, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The National Republican Senatorial Committee saw a spike in donations following criticism of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and amid the rising cases in COVID-19. It's also reporting a record number of new donors, and saw the biggest digital fundraising month so far this cycle.

Go deeper (1 min. read)