CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Your top "friend date" ideas in the Twin Cities

By Audrey Kennedy
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd0IM_0bvUEA8l00
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

So you successfully made a new friend in the Twin Cities. Now what?

Flashback: We surveyed readers two weeks ago about their experiences making friends in Minnesota, including things to do on "friend dates."

Going to breweries, biking, grabbing ice cream and taking walks around a lake were the most common suggestions. Here are some others:

  • "An art fair! Good combination of things to see and eat and enjoy and (let's be honest) judge." — Grace F.
  • "Cafe Alma & walking the Stone Arch Bridge, because what's more Twin Cities and friend-romantic than that?!" — Marie
  • "Mall of America — lots of things to chat about so no awkward silences as a friendship is growing!" — Anonymous
  • "An evening bonfire with plenty of wine." — Shelly C.
  • "Ride the green line from Saint Paul to Minneapolis. Make a few stops, see a show at Turf Club. Hike Mounds Park or Minnehaha Falls areas." — Anonymous
  • "Volunteering. Most of the time, the task at hand is very leisurely and can serve as either a conversation starter or an easy out to fill dead air, or both." — Dan W.
  • "Doesn't matter. Being able to sit and chat anywhere is great. Food and beer help." — Deb
  • "Probably something on a boat." — Joseph H.
  • "A challenging day hike followed by a recovery stop at a favorite local craft brewery + tacos!" — Heather H.
  • "Get food at Hola Arepa, followed by some activity like an art exhibit etc, then drinks at Nighthawks and ice cream at Sebastian Joe's or Bebe Zito's." — Will

Go deeper

Democrats unveil voting rights compromise bill

Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced a pared-down voting bill — with support from both progressive and centrist wings of the party — aimed at expanding voter access and countering nationwide Republican-led efforts to alter election laws.

Why it matters: The Freedom to Vote Act is the product of negotiations overseen by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and was built of a framework put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), whose vote is crucial to Democratic efforts to advance legislation in the chamber.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Apple debuts iPhone 13, updates iPad and Apple Watch

Apple on Tuesday debuted the iPhone 13 alongside modest improvements to the iPad and Apple Watch, which now features a larger display.

Why it matters: Apple has enjoyed robust sales throughout the pandemic, but needs to convince another wave of customers to upgrade.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

First look: Senate GOP's campaign arm raises $8 million in August

The Senate Republicans' campaign arm raised $8 million last month, a new record for the group during the August of an off-year, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The National Republican Senatorial Committee saw a spike in donations following criticism of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and amid the rising cases in COVID-19. It's also reporting a record number of new donors, and saw the biggest digital fundraising month so far this cycle.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios

5 restaurants opening in the Twin Cities this September

Hungry? Here are some new spots entering the Twin Cities dining scene, and some familiar ones reopening, this month. The Copperfield: The Mendota Heights diner and bar that opened Sept. 4 serves everything from coffee and grab-and-go meals to an upscale supper menu. Surly Pizza Upstairs: Surly Brewing Company's second-floor...
RESTAURANTS
Axios

Bag fee returns for Minneapolis shoppers in October

Time to wash that tote. Minneapolis' 5-cent fee for single-use shopping and carryout bags is back in effect, beginning Oct. 1. State of play: A city ordinance requiring that grocery stores and other retailers charge customers who don't bring their own bags took effect in January 2020, but the city delayed enforcement until now due to the pandemic.
POLITICS
Axios

Will Twin Cities restaurants keep outdoor dining options this winter?

Outdoor dining options kept many Twin Cities restaurants alive during COVID-19 restrictions last winter — and now the industry is revisiting whether to keep the patio tents and al fresco fixtures around. Why it matters: The approaching cold weather combined with concerns over the Delta variant's spread have restaurant owners...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Axios

Get your wine to stay or to go at Ridgedale Center

The former Champps restaurant (R.I.P.) next to Ridgedale Center is slated to become a wine bar, grocer and liquor store. Driving the news: Top Ten Liquors has submitted plans to the city of Minnetonka, saying it will serve by-the-glass wines and small plates in a restaurant, plus operate a full-service liquor store.
RETAIL
Axios

Minnesota's best doughnut shop listed for sale

Minnesota's best doughnut shop is for sale. What's happening: The owner of Lindstrom Bakery, located in its namesake city about 50 miles northeast of the Twin Cities in Chisago County, is looking to sell so she can retire after 48 years in business. Flashback: As we reported back in February,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Hy-Vee's new "smart store" model coming to the Twin Cities

Hy-Vee's got a new "smart store" model, and the Twin Cities is going to get the company's biggest yet, reports Linh Ta of Axios Des Moines. What's happening: Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker told Axios that the forthcoming store will be 147,000 square feet, providing ample space for experimentation. It will also have an e-commerce hub and micro-fulfillment center.
BUSINESS
Axios

Biden's vaccine rule to affect 1.4 million private workers statewide

About 1.4 million Minnesota workers at private businesses would fall under President Biden's new vaccination mandate. Driving the news: Biden announced on Thursday that private employers with 100 or more workers would need to require their workers to be vaccinated, or test them once a week. Separately, Biden and Gov....
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Axios

How to meet new friends in the Twin Cities, according to readers

Last week, Axios Twin Cities asked its readers to share their experiences making friends in the metro. Most of our respondents said it's not easy. Read the full story here. Yes, but: It's not impossible, if you know where to look. What they're saying: "It's about putting yourself out there....
POLITICS
Axios

Interstate 35W reconstruction in Minneapolis finally wraps up

It took 1,480 days, but the Interstate 35W@94 reconstruction project in Minneapolis is finally coming to a close. Yes, you read that right. The $230 million, four-year makeover of the 6-mile stretch will be complete sometime late Friday. Why it matters: The ramps from 35W northbound to Interstate 94 westbound,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Senate Gop#Twin Cities#Turf Club#Hola Arepa#Nighthawks#Democratic#Apple Watch#Gop
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's return-to-office dud

Still working from home this morning? You're not alone. State of play: Sept. 7 was long targeted by companies as the day they would bring their workers back to the office. At the time the date was set, the COVID caseload in Minnesota was low, hospitals had plenty of open beds and people were getting vaccinated in massive numbers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Poll: Majority of Minnesotans fear back-to-school COVID case surge

A majority of Minnesota adults (56%) are worried that the start of the school year will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll. Why it matters: The poll of more than 38,000 U.S. adults — including 1,056 Minnesotans — last month reflects the anxiety and tension many of us are feeling about another school year upended by the pandemic.
EDUCATION
Axios Twin Cities

What to do for Labor Day weekend in the Twin Cities

​​Happy Labor Day weekend! No plans yet? Here's what's happening around town.🎥 The Scream It Off Screen short film competition lets audience members choose the winner by yelling "Let it play" or "Gong it" during each screening. "Gong it" films are cut short and kicked out of the competition. Tonight at the Parkway Theater. 🎨 Watch artists create masterpieces live at Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes, one of the biggest street art festivals in the Midwest. Artists start drawing on Saturday, finish Sunday and everything will be power-washed away by Monday night. 💉This Saturday's Southside Back in the Day Festival...
WOODBURY, MN
Axios

Minnesota home for sale stuffed with preserved animals

Who needs a zoo when you have this nearly $1.5 million Cold Spring house?. Driving the news: A Minnesota home's Zillow listing, first flagged to us by Racket, is going viral for its unique interior design — namely, its hundreds of stuffed and preserved animals. You've got to see it...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Relationships
Axios Twin Cities

Parental leave at Twin Cities' biggest employers

Parental leave policies vary widely depending on which Minnesota organization you work for.Axios Twin Cities polled some of the biggest employers in the metro's private sector to see what they offer.Hint: It's good to sell Cheerios.Why it matters: It's a job seekers' market and talented professionals planning a family will weigh the generosity of a company's parental leave policy in deciding to take a position.Below are responses by company representatives, unless otherwise noted.Note: If your company is missing from the list, drop us a line and we'll add it in. Some firms didn't respond or declined to respond to Axios.3M...
ECONOMY
Axios

9 things to do around the University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota is welcoming droves of Golden Gophers to its campuses over the next several days. What's happening: The school's Welcome Week starts Wednesday for what could be the largest freshman class in 50 years. The jump in enrollment is likely due to students deferring last fall, UMN Vice Provost Bob McMaster told KARE 11 in July.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Where to find Minnesota State Fair food outside the grounds

Pronto Pups and Tom Thumb Donuts may be nearly impossible to find outside of the Minnesota State Fair, but there are plenty of spots serving other fair favorites throughout the Twin Cities. Here's a quick list of our discoveries:. Get anything and everything on a stick at Potluck food hall...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
363
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy