Pennsylvania shouldn’t sit on federal recovery money when people are drowning now | Opinion

By Adam Nagel, For The Inquirer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Pennsylvania General Assembly punted on its latest — and best — chance to inject billions of dollars into an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it left struggling Philadelphians to continue to fend for themselves at a time when they needed help the most. Flushed with nearly $7.5 billion in federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, legislators in Harrisburg chose to stash most of that money away for a rainy day when people are drowning now.

Comments / 6

 

