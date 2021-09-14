Pennsylvania shouldn’t sit on federal recovery money when people are drowning now | Opinion

When the Pennsylvania General Assembly punted on its latest — and best — chance to inject billions of dollars into an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it left struggling Philadelphians to continue to fend for themselves at a time when they needed help the most. Flushed with nearly $7.5 billion in federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, legislators in Harrisburg chose to stash most of that money away for a rainy day when people are drowning now.