LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: House studies marijuana, expungements
Last week, the House held two interim studies that I thought yielded good conversations and policy ideas. The first study was on expungement reform and was hosted by Rep. Nicole Miller. Expungement is the process a person goes through to have their record of criminal conviction destroyed or sealed. An expungement order essentially removes the criminal conviction from the defendant’s criminal record and directs the court to treat the conviction as if it had never happened.www.stwnewspress.com
