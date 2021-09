Five-star combo guard Cason Wallace is finished with his official visits, and another prediction has come down in favor of the Kentucky Wildcats. 247Sports national analyst Jerry Meyer logged a Crystal Ball pick for UK on Tuesday, just a couple of days after Wallace wrapped up his official visit to Tennessee. The star recruit is also considering Kentucky and Texas, and the Cats now have all five predictions on Wallace’s Crystal Ball page, including an earlier pick from 247Sports analyst Travis Branham. All four predictions on Wallace’s Rivals.com page are in favor of Kentucky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO