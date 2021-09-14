Despite Shortage Of Beds, Some Salt Lake City Residents And Officials Oppose New Homeless Overflow Shelter
There are two homeless resource centers currently in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood — one for adults, the other for youth. Now, the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness, Shelter the Homeless, and Volunteers of America are proposing an overflow homeless shelter in the area. The potential shelter would have 80-100 beds. There’s a detox center currently at the site.www.kuer.org
