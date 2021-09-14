Minnesota breweries win top honors in national awards

Judging the beers. Photo courtesy of Brewers Association

Minnesota breweries took home some hardware at the 2021 The Great American Beer Festival awards on Friday.

🥇 Gold

German Dark Lager: Schwartzbier, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. (Fridley)

🥈 Silver

Imperial Stout: Barbarian, Warrior Brewing Co. (Duluth)

🥉 Bronze

German Dark Lager: Schwarzenlager, Little Thistle Brewing Co., (Rochester)

Schwarzenlager, Little Thistle Brewing Co., (Rochester) Belgian-Style Ale: Farm Girl, Lift Bridge Brewing Co. (Stillwater)

Farm Girl, Lift Bridge Brewing Co. (Stillwater) Oatmeal Stout: Breakfast for Supper, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., (Parkers Prairie)

Breakfast for Supper, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., (Parkers Prairie) Herb and Spice Beer: Stranger in the Alps, Fair State Brewing Cooperative (Minneapolis)

See the full list of winners here.

