Minnesota breweries win top honors in national awards

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 8 days ago
Judging the beers. Photo courtesy of Brewers Association

Minnesota breweries took home some hardware at the 2021 The Great American Beer Festival awards on Friday.

🥇 Gold

  • German Dark Lager: Schwartzbier, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. (Fridley)

🥈 Silver

  • Imperial Stout: Barbarian, Warrior Brewing Co. (Duluth)

🥉 Bronze

  • German Dark Lager: Schwarzenlager, Little Thistle Brewing Co., (Rochester)
  • Belgian-Style Ale: Farm Girl, Lift Bridge Brewing Co. (Stillwater)
  • Oatmeal Stout: Breakfast for Supper, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., (Parkers Prairie)
  • Herb and Spice Beer: Stranger in the Alps, Fair State Brewing Cooperative (Minneapolis)

See the full list of winners here.

