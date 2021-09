It’s safe to say that New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney has had a peculiar first few months in the NFL. While trying to get acclimated to the next level, the former Florida standout has battled through multiple injuries in recent months, went through a contract dispute that lasted until early June, and ended up on the Reserve-COVID list. All of this occurred before Toney stepped onto an NFL field in an official capacity for the first time. Toney struggled to stay healthy throughout training camp and didn’t play in a single preseason contest.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO