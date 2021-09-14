From iced towels to air fans, how Emma Raducanu’s cooling strategies can help your workouts too
Amid the forensic analysis of Emma Raducanu’s shock US Open triumph, many observers spotted her use of ice towels and air fans to cool down during rest breaks. Athletes deploying mid-exercise cooling strategies – known to sports scientists as “per cooling” – is increasingly common. At the sweltering Tokyo Olympics, athletes used cooling wrist wraps, ice vests, ice socks and UV parasols. Some elite runners pre-spray their vests with cold water to enhance their body’s sweat evaporation response and Tour de France cyclists fill women’s tights with ice cubes and stuff them down the backs of their jerseys.www.telegraph.co.uk
