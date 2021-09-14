CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

From iced towels to air fans, how Emma Raducanu’s cooling strategies can help your workouts too

By Mark Bailey
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the forensic analysis of Emma Raducanu’s shock US Open triumph, many observers spotted her use of ice towels and air fans to cool down during rest breaks. Athletes deploying mid-exercise cooling strategies – known to sports scientists as “per cooling” – is increasingly common. At the sweltering Tokyo Olympics, athletes used cooling wrist wraps, ice vests, ice socks and UV parasols. Some elite runners pre-spray their vests with cold water to enhance their body’s sweat evaporation response and Tour de France cyclists fill women’s tights with ice cubes and stuff them down the backs of their jerseys.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Feeling inspired by Emma Raducanu? Here are some great pro tips on how to get fit for tennis and play it better too

Well, I don't think anyone saw that coming, but Emma Raducanu won the US Open and is now among the most successful British tennis players of all time, having barely got started. If the 18-year-old's breathtaking triumph at Flushing Meadows has inspired you to dig out your old tennis racket, we have some top fitness and strategy tips from the ambassadors of Slinger Bag.
TENNIS
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Incorporating yoga into your workout routine can be helpful.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have always been fairly flexible, so I have never felt compelled to include yoga in my fitness routine. Typically, I just walk and maybe do some weights for strength training. I was talking to a friend who said her physical therapist recommended yoga as part of a well-rounded workout routine. What is the benefit of yoga? Should I add it to my routine or stick with what I’m doing?
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Try These 6 Simple Hip Stretches for Stress Relief

Shakira had it right when she said “the hips don’t lie.” Unfortunately, for most of us, that doesn’t mean sexy, swinging hips in a music video. No, for most of us, that means tight, stiff hips with a side of lower back pain that you cannot possibly ignore. The hip complex is an incredibly involved musculoskeletal unit that’s responsible for linking the lower body to the trunk while absorbing and transferring significant amounts of force during movement. In fact, the muscles within the pelvic girdle aren’t actually contained within the “hips” themselves — rather, they include the muscles of the low...
FITNESS
thezoereport.com

Here's How A Psychedelic Trip Can Help You Work Through The Root Of Your Trauma

When you hear the words psychedelic or hallucinogenic, your mind might gravitate to the following: that iconic scene in Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason where the titular character finds herself tripping on magic mushrooms on a beach in Thailand, arms outstretched in wonder as she waves at non-existent images in front her. And there's no reason why your mind shouldn't go to an image such as this — psilocybin mushrooms (also known as magic mushrooms) and lab-derived substances like ketamine and MDMA, have long existed in the mainstream as drugs reserved for intoxication and recreation. Lately, however, they’ve also risen in the wellness ranks as vehicles for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Towel#Ice Water#Ice Cubes#Exercise#Tour De France#Team Gb#Icybreeze
InspireMore

‘Dad, it’s weird, but I think I pooped my pants!’ Minutes later, it hits me. ‘That’s not poop!’: Dad transforms into ‘the period fairy’ after realizing daughter is experiencing first cycle

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. ‘Dad, it’s weird, but think I pooped my pants!’ So, I rush to school, bring her a change of undies, put the old ones in a bag, and rush back to my conference call. I threw the bag in the kitchen trash.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Good News Network

Devious Dog Fakes a Coma to Avoid Toilet Duty in the Rain –And it’s So Cute (WATCH)

Even a T-bone steak could not have persuaded this determined dog to move a muscle. The family pet named River was adopted from a shelter, so her breed is a mystery. It is believed, however, that she is part Australian Shepherd—and may be part border collie—so it’s not surprising that she is craftier than the average pup.
PETS
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Haircuts for Older Women with a Zest for Life

Trendy, edgy haircuts for older women are modern cuts made to produce a timeless glow. It utilizes a rougher method of cutting to create striking layers and ends. These sharp cuts blend in, softening any harsh facial lines. Dani Tygr, a master stylist from Beverly Hills, CA, shares her thoughts...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Place
Tokyo, JP
ETOnline.com

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: the coziest of seasons is nearly upon us! Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the end of this year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more.
APPAREL
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Shows The Moon Exerts a Powerful Influence on How We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most vital things a human does, but millions of us don't do enough of it. Some of the distractions that prevent us from getting enough sleep are obvious. Others are less so, remaining mysterious and debated – even if they've probably been disrupting human shut-eye for thousands of years. In this case, we're talking about the Moon and its cycles, which have long been studied to investigate their potential impact on human sleep, although the results of such analyses have been somewhat inconsistent. In a new study – which the researchers claim is among the largest of its...
ASTRONOMY
bestproducts.com

This Heated Cat House Will Keep Outdoor Kitties Warm Through Freezing Temperatures

Being an outdoor cat is all fine and dandy, I’d imagine, until it’s negative degrees outside and you’re jealous of the domestic cats who have access to indoor warmth. Consider this problem solved, because now your outdoor or feral cat will be riding out the cold weather in a heated cat house from K&H Pet Products.
PETS
earth.com

Plants can cool off the air by sweating

Today’s Video of the Day from NASA Science News describes how plants and trees cool the air from “sweating.”. During transpiration, water and nutrients are pulled up from the roots of a plant and then carried to the stem and leaves. Some of this water escapes through pores in the...
SCIENCE
kingsvillerecord.com

How to Improve Your Home's Air Quality

(Family Features) As Americans continue to spend more time at home, it’s important to support the health and comfort of those living spaces. Regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces is an important step, but one often overlooked aspect of a home’s health and comfort is its air quality. Proactively addressing potential...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

14 best memory foam pillows for extra neck support and comfort

For some reason, Autumn is apparently the time when we’re most likely to invest in new bedding, whether it’s pillows, duvets or fitted sheets. And as huge fans of memory foam, we decided it’s high time to give a shout out to the best memory foam pillows available.But first, a bit of myth-busting: memory foam pillows aren’t just for summer. Today’s versions are hi-tech head huggers which are ergonomic, breathable and quite frankly brilliant.If you suffer from neck, back or shoulder pain, a firmer memory pillow may be a good way to go. “Firm pillows tend to support the head...
CBS Pittsburgh

Cold And Flu Season Meets COVID-19: Keeping Your Immune System Strong

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A medical collision course is on the way as the cold and flu seasons collide with COVID. While you might be able to vaccinate against COVID and the flu, colds are more elusive. Colds can lower your chance to fight off the others. Due to COVID, it is probably more important now to take the cold and flu season even more seriously than in the past. The answer, to raise your immunity to avoid illnesses. That may require some lifestyle adjustments beginning with number one. “I would say get adequate amounts of sleep, absolutely,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SPY

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat. A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

8 best kids’ electric and manual toothbrushes they’ll want to use

Getting your child to brush their teeth is much like tasking them to do their homework, you soon feel like a non stop nag. But much like completing their school work, we know it's vitally important for children to practise good brushing habits from a young age. Fortunately for them, the humble toothbrush has come a long way, as it's believed the Chinese invented the first natural bristle toothbrush back in the 1400s. Forming a strong relationship with this lifelong task falls down to the brush in question, so it's certainly worth considering your choice. But what do you need to look...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy