The pandemic accelerated the rise of digital-first consumers — those who do most or even all their banking and shopping online. This has created opportunities for financial institutions (FIs) to expand their digital businesses, but also has intensified the risks. Online fraud and other financial crimes are soaring, and FIs need to detect cybercriminals and block their attempts without risking false positives and intrusive security checks that derail legitimate customers’ transactions. Artificial intelligence (AI) systems can help FIs overcome these obstacles, according to Bess Healy, senior vice president and chief information officer of Synchrony, who spoke with PYMNTS in an interview.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO