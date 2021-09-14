CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/TRY: Reversal Higher Develops After Mid-Term Lows Test

By Robert Petrucci
dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/TRY is testing short-term resistance as its price this morning is near the 8.44000 mark. A low of nearly 8.25000 was attained in early September, which tested support levels not traded sincerely since the second week of May. A slight reversal higher has ensued since the early September lows and speculators may be growing agitated as they wonder where the next round of strong direction will take hold.

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Tests Demand Area

The US dollar treads water ahead of the Fed meeting. After a limited rebound, the euro’s fall below 1.1750 has put the bulls on the defensive. The pair is testing the demand zone around 1.1700 with the lower boundary being the critical daily support at 1.1660. A bullish RSI divergence suggests that the sell-off might be losing steam.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Negative Trend Continues to Test Additional Depths

A low of nearly 86 cents was touched by XRP/USD yesterday as the cryptocurrency sank to depths it has not traversed since the second week of August. Yes, a reversal higher was accomplished after the strong bearish action was demonstrated and XRP/USD did touch a high of approximately 96 cents. However, in early trading today, the low from Tuesday was retested and another slight reversal higher has been exhibited.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Short-Term Charts Display Incremental Crawl Upwards

As of this writing, the USD/INR is near the 73.8000 mark and has crawled slightly higher in the past day of trading. A high of nearly 73.8400 was produced yesterday, which was followed by a reversal which eventually hit approximately 73.5400 before traversing higher once again. Choppy trading conditions remain the flavor of the day, as risk appetite appears fragile in the global markets while financial institutions apparently brace for the potential of behavioral sentiment storms.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Speculative Opportunity, Crucial Support Approached

The USD/BRL finished trading yesterday slightly below the 5.2700 level. Speculators should keep their eyes on the opening and monitor early direction. Having attained a high yesterday of almost 5.3800 and then producing a sharp reversal lower, the USD/BRL delivered a considerable amount of short-term volatility. The last time the USD/BRL traversed yesterday’s heights was on the 24th of August, after reaching an apex of approximately 5.4700 on the 20th of the same month.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold: Speculative Rampage Testing Nervous Support Ratios

As of this writing Gold is near important support as it traverses slightly above the 1760.00 level with rather fast trading conditions prevailing. A low of nearly 1741.00 was seen yesterday as global markets gyrated with the rather steep selloff in equity indices. However Gold has seen a bearish trend short term essentially embraced since the 15th of September, when the price of the precious metal was near 1806.00.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Relief Rally Likely

Set a buy-stop at 43,000 and set a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 42,000. Set a sell-stop at 41,500. Add a take-profit at 40,000 and a stop-loss at 42,500. The BTC/USD slumped to the lowest level since early August as volatility rose. Bitcoin fell to $40,000 in the overnight session, meaning that it has collapsed by more than 20% from its highest point this month. This drop brought its total market capitalization to more than $808 billion. Other cryptocurrency prices like Ether, XRP, ADA, and BNB also tumbled as well.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Momentum Remains

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. Set a buy-stop at 0.7250 and a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair retreated to the lowest level since August 27th as the market reflected on the falling commodity prices. The pair fell to a low of 0.7220, which was about 3.40% below the highest level this month.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD flirts with daily lows, around mid-1.2700s

A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around USD/CAD on Tuesday. The Canadian election outcome, rebounding crude oil prices underpinned the loonie. The risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven USD and contributed to the selling bias. The USD/CAD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.2900 mark and...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Fighting at Familiar Support Level

The gold markets initially fell through the $1750 level before turning around, but at this point in time the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. The $1775 level above is resistance, and it should be noted that the biggest move that we have seen recently has been to the downside, which is something that continues to be the case over the last several months. With this, the market is likely to continue favoring the downside, so if we do rally, I think at this point in time I will be shorting this market at signs of exhaustion.
MARKETS
investing.com

ASX 200 Reverses Losses to Close 0.3% Higher

Investing.com - the S&P/ASX 200 added 18.00 points or 0.25% to 7266.20, slightly recovering heavy losses of 2.1% in the previous session as sentiment recovered despite overnight losses on Wall Street and ongoing concerns around Chinese property group Evergrande and the impact on China's financial system. In coronavirus news, New...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Looking at 200-Day EMA for Support

The Bitcoin market fell on Tuesday to reach down towards the crucial $40,000 level. However, we have turned around to show a certain amount of support at the $40,000 level, which is not a huge surprise considering that it was previously resistance. After all, “market memory” comes into the market at that level as it was previous resistance at the top of a long-term consolidation range. Furthermore, we also have the 200-day EMA sitting just below there, so it would be a very important level not only due to that big figure but also the fact that the 200-day EMA is so widely followed.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Barely Hanging On

The British pound initially rallied on Tuesday but gave back gains near the 1.37 level to form a bit of an inverted hammer. If we break down below the 1.36 handle, that could kick off a lot of selling, and it should be noted that we are sitting right on top of an uptrend line as well. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, and perhaps something that you should pay attention to is the US Dollar Index at the same time.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Hitting Previous Uptrend Line

The S&P 500 rallied a bit on Tuesday but turned around as we hit the previous uptrend line. The market looks as if it is struggling to find direction, and it must be noted that the action during the session was noisy to say the least. I am paying close attention to the 50-day EMA, because if we can break above the top of the 50-day EMA, then it could open up more buying pressure to send this market looking towards the 4525 level again.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Market Recovers but Faces Major Headwinds

The gold market initially pulled back just a bit on Tuesday but turned around to show signs of strength again. We broke above the $1775 level, an area that had been short-term support and resistance. That being said, we still have that nasty red candlestick from last week that shows signs of significant negativity. Furthermore, if the US dollar continues to strengthen, then it makes sense that the gold market will break down.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Continuing to See a Lot of Volatility

The US dollar fluctuated on Tuesday as we continue to bang up against the 1.28 handle. The Canadian dollar has been very choppy in general, as we have been trying to change the overall trend. At this point, if we can clear the 1.30 level it is very likely that it will kick off a longer-term “buy-and-hold” type of situation.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher for a second straight session

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for a second straight session, buoyed in part by a pullback in the U.S. dollar. Investors continued to gauge economic concerns tied to a downturn in China's property market and awaited a monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve due Wednesday. December gold rose $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,778.20 an ounce after climbing 0.7% on Monday.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Surge Higher Threatens to Build Additional Momentum

The USD/ZAR, which was trading at a low of nearly 14.06000 on the 10th of September, is now testing important mid-term resistance levels. A strong and swift reversal higher has occurred in the USD/ZAR and the pair is actually correlating to global Forex conditions. Safe haven trading has taken hold the past few days. Yes, technically the USD/ZAR has traversed past important resistance levels and is still within a known range, but financial institutions are also reacting to nervousness being generated in equity indices, particularly in the US,which have taken on a rather shaky framework.
MARKETS

