The 2021 Detroit Lions are a very different team than last year. The question that remains, however, is whether they are any more competitive. There is a new sheriff in Motown as new head coach Dan Campbell and new general manager Brad Holmes will try what so many before have attempted but failed to do; turn the Detroit Lions into winners. History has proven this to be a virtual mission impossible, but maybe, just maybe, this sad-sack franchise finally has the right people in place for success.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO