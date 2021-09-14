DOT/USD: Remarkable Move Upwards Remains Near All-Time Highs
While many of its major counterparts are experiencing nervous trading conditions, DOT/USD has continued to mount an impressive bullish trend. In early trading yesterday, Polkadot reached an apex of nearly 38.0000, which was an all-time high. Headwinds have created rather consolidated results and even declines among many of the major digital assets the past two weeks, but DOT/USD has not correlated to price action and remains within eyesight of its record values.www.dailyforex.com
