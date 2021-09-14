DOT/USD: Remarkable Move Upwards Remains Near All-Time Highs

Chinese credit worries continue to be a major issue for markets, and it looks as if the S&P 500 has finally woken up to the reality that this could be a major contagion event. The market has broken significantly below the 50 day EMA and the previous uptrend line, but more importantly has closed at the very bottom of the range. That in and of itself suggests that we have quite a bit of negativity ahead of us, perhaps even some type of short-term meltdown. Nonetheless, I have no interest whatsoever in trying to get long of this market, nor do I want to short it.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO