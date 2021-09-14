CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California's recall election: Elder removes voting fraud claim from website

By Trisha Thadani
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection day has finally arrived in California, the final act in a rare democratic exercise where voters are being asked whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom before his term expires. The Chronicle’s live interactive map will report official figures from the Secretary of State with constant updates. Here’s everything you need to know, from how and where to vote to who’s running to how to fill out the ballot.

