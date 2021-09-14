CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/ZAR: Potential for Slight Reversal Higher

By Robert Petrucci
dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this writing, the USD/ZAR is near the 14.16000 vicinity, which keeps the Forex pair within the lower realms of its mid-term price range. On Friday of last week, the USD/ZAR did hit the 14.06000 ratio, which sparked a slight move higher and followed by subsequent small reversals higher and lower. A price range of 14.12000 to 14.23000 has largely been produced since the lows produced late last week.

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

How to Trade Cryptocurrency and Make Profit

In Case B, Ms. Trader likes to check the market four times each day to decide whether to buy or sell various assets – she is a swing trader. She sees that the larger cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are attracting a lot of interest, and moving in strong, volatile trends, and thinks that these are markets she wishes to be involved in. She opens an account with a broker offering trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum, and deposits $1,000, a small fraction of her liquid wealth. Using her own analysis as a discretionary filter on top of a complete trading strategy, she buys and sells Bitcoin and Ethereum when she thinks they are more likely to go up or down over the next day or so. She risks only 1% of her account value per trade and uses hard stop losses which are wide enough to accommodate the high volatility of these instruments. She tries to take profit on winning trades when they are in profit by at least 3 times the amount or the risk of the trade, and sometimes leaves part of winning trades open in the hope of riding very strong trends for even greater profits. She can profit from correctly anticipating decreases in value, as well as price increases, as brokerages allow short selling, as well as long trades. She pays a commission to the broker in the form of spread differentials when she enters and exits each trade. She also pays a fee on each open trade every night, which encourages her to close most trades within only a few days from their open. She hopes to double her initial deposit within 6 months to 1 year, but she accepts that using non-guaranteed stop losses means that in the event of a price crash, she could lose most of her account in a matter of seconds. For this reason, she is very interested in the possibility of buying options on Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY: Reversal Higher Cannot Hide Mid-Term Bearish Trend

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The USD/JPY is trading near 109.500 as of this writing, having climbed from a low of nearly 109.100 seen earlier in the day. The ability of the USD/JPY to climb off of the lows which retested depths seen on the 15th of September and 16th of August may have made some speculators content who wagered on upside reversals, but the mid-term trend of the Forex pair should be kept in mind.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Speculative Opportunity, Crucial Support Approached

The USD/BRL finished trading yesterday slightly below the 5.2700 level. Speculators should keep their eyes on the opening and monitor early direction. Having attained a high yesterday of almost 5.3800 and then producing a sharp reversal lower, the USD/BRL delivered a considerable amount of short-term volatility. The last time the USD/BRL traversed yesterday’s heights was on the 24th of August, after reaching an apex of approximately 5.4700 on the 20th of the same month.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Gains Vulnerable to Selloffs

The energy crisis, Brexit skirmishes, weak British economic performance and corona variants all pushed the GBP/USD down to the 1.3640 support level, where it has settled as of this writing. In addition to these factors, the GBP/USD will interact with the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of its monetary policy decisions with an update of economic expectations, and the greatest focus will be on the tone of the monetary policy statement and the statements of Chairman Jerome Powell to anticipate the future of tightening US monetary policy.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Fate to be Determined by Fed

Gold has been trying to recover from recent selloffs, which pushed it towards the $1741 support level, its lowest in about a month-and-a-half. The weakness of the US dollar before the monetary policy statement of the Federal Reserve supported the rise in the price of gold. In a similar performance...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/PKR: Higher Range Intact and Bullish Momentum Remains

The USD/PKR remains within the boundaries of its record highs and this is unlikely to change anytime soon. As of this writing the USD/PKR is trading below the 169.0000 juncture, but from the 15th through the 16th of September the forex pair tested the 169.3000 level. Yes, the USD/PKR has suffered a slight reversal lower, but the decline did not break any major trends and speculators cannot be blamed for wanting to pursue upwards price action.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Relief Rally Likely

Set a buy-stop at 43,000 and set a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 42,000. Set a sell-stop at 41,500. Add a take-profit at 40,000 and a stop-loss at 42,500. The BTC/USD slumped to the lowest level since early August as volatility rose. Bitcoin fell to $40,000 in the overnight session, meaning that it has collapsed by more than 20% from its highest point this month. This drop brought its total market capitalization to more than $808 billion. Other cryptocurrency prices like Ether, XRP, ADA, and BNB also tumbled as well.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: The Trend is Your Friend

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700. Set a buy-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD sell-off accelerated in the overnight session as global tensions about Evergrande coupled with higher gas prices rose. The pair declined to a low of 1.3656, which was the lowest level since August 23rd. This price was almost 2% below the highest level this month.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Momentum Remains

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. Set a buy-stop at 0.7250 and a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair retreated to the lowest level since August 27th as the market reflected on the falling commodity prices. The pair fell to a low of 0.7220, which was about 3.40% below the highest level this month.
MARKETS
investing.com

ASX 200 Reverses Losses to Close 0.3% Higher

Investing.com - the S&P/ASX 200 added 18.00 points or 0.25% to 7266.20, slightly recovering heavy losses of 2.1% in the previous session as sentiment recovered despite overnight losses on Wall Street and ongoing concerns around Chinese property group Evergrande and the impact on China's financial system. In coronavirus news, New...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting

Gold stuck below prior support as the FOMC meeting looms. Any rally higher is expected to be limited. Wednesday’s FOMC meeting is keeping the gold market in check as traders look to Fed chair Jerome Powell to give them some more clarity over when the central bank will pare back its USD120 billion a month bond-buying program. The US dollar has picked up a bid in the past weeks on expectations that chair Powell may at least give some tapering hints but with this looking fully priced-in, any hawkish disappointment may see the USD sell-off, boosting the price of gold. Any move higher however will likely be short-lived as tapering is a matter of when and not if and the greenback will move higher over the next few months.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Below 1.3700

Last Monday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level identified at 1.3674 was first reached that day. Trades may only be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Early Gains

The euro initially rallied on Tuesday but has turned quite bearish by the end of the day to form a bit of a shooting star. This was preceded by a hammer, suggesting that we are going to hang around in this area in order to find some type of catalyst. At this point, it is very unlikely that we will see an easy trade, but it is obvious that there are a lot of things out there around the world that people are concerned about.
CURRENCIES

