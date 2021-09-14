CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expired brand deals mean no product placement in ‘Alan Wake Remastered’

By Miri Teixeira
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake Remastered will have much of the extensive product placement removed due to expired brand deals. In a statement to Screenrant, a PR rep for Alan Wake Remastered confirmed that the real-life brands featured in the original game will be wiped from the remaster and replaced with generic items. This appears to be due to expired deals with the original brands, which means songs and TV shows featured in the game will remain.

www.nme.com

