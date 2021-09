Nearly three weeks after Google killed Discord music bot Groovy, another one is set to bite the dust later this month. It's my personal favourite that's on the chopping block this time, with the Rythm bot set to shut down on September 15. It's one of Discord's most popular rhythm bots, being installed on around 20 million Discord servers and around 30 million active monthly users. It worked the same as Groovy, with users able to feed the bot YouTube links which could then be played to everybody in a voice channel. Now just like Groovy, Rythm's developer has been sent a cease and desist by Google.

