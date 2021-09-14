Chelsea vs Zenit referee: Bartosz Frankowski to officiate Champions League match
Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski will take charge of Chelsea’s Champions League opener against Zenit St Petersburg tonight.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are the reigning champions after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s final.
The Blues have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign with three wins from their first four matches of the season. Chelsea also held on to secure a draw with 10 men at Liverpool.
Russian champions Zenit have also made a strong start to the season and are top of the table after seven games.
Frankowski took charge of a Champions League group stage match for the first time last season when he oversaw a meeting between Stade Rennais and Sevilla, who happened to be in Chelsea’s group.
The 34-year-old served as a fourth official at Euro 2020 this summer.
Tuchel has suggested that Ben Chilwell could be in line for this first start of the season , but N’Golo Kante is a doubt and Christian Pulisic is out for the Group H clash .
Mason Mount could also return for Chelsea after he was rested for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, which saw Romelu Lukaku score twice on his return to Stamford Bridge .
