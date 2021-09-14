CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken Pushes Back Against Harsh GOP Criticism On Afghan Withdrawal

By A Martínez
kosu.org
 8 days ago

Secretary of State Blinken sought to blunt complaints from GOP House lawmakers about the administration's response to the Afghan government collapse, and efforts to evacuate Americans and others. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and...

www.kosu.org

