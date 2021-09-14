Blinken Pushes Back Against Harsh GOP Criticism On Afghan Withdrawal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday was to insist that the Biden administration had prepared for worst-case scenarios in Afghanistan as he faced irate lawmakers. The famously mild-mannered top US diplomat was expected to face two days of contentious grilling before Congress, the first opportunity for political rivals to directly challenge the administration over the Taliban's swift win as President Joe Biden ended the 20-year US military mission. Blinken was to tell the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the Biden administration was "intensely focused" on the safety of Americans and had been "constantly assessing" the staying power of the Western-backed government, "considering multiple scenarios." "Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while US forces remained," Blinken was to say, according to prepared remarks.

