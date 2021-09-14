CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

The Spodak Dental Group Transitions to Four-Day Work Week

By Spodak Dental Group
Bowling Green Daily News
 8 days ago

New work schedule provides for a greater human experience for the team. DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group transitioned to a four-day work week in 2021 with a goal to take the very best care of each team member. After the turmoil of a 2020 year filled with the uncertainty, stress and additional regulations due to COVID-19, the family-owned company realized that there was a great opportunity to provide each team member with a flexible schedule that supports a greater work life balance.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Delray Beach, FL
Business
City
Delray Beach, FL
The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Work#Dental Office#Dental Care#Endodontists#Https Www#Spodakdental Com#Send2press#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy