HomeBinder joins The Mortgage Collaborative’s Preferred Partner Network

Community Bankers of Michigan has designated Coopersville-based IT Resource Inc. as a preferred partner for delivering IT services to community banks across the state. IT Resource Inc. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, said it formed a strategic partnership with Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM), in which CBM has designated IT Resource as a preferred partner for delivering intuitive managed support and managed security and compliance services to community banks throughout Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO