Pat Metheny’s ‘Side Eye V1.IV’ Offers the Best in Fusion

Pat Metheny is one of the best-known and most critically acclaimed jazz musicians in the world. He’s received 20 Grammy awards in a dozen categories, several of which don’t even exist anymore. He’s in the DownBeat Hall of Fame; the only other guitarists in the Hall are Charlie Christian (who basically invented jazz guitar), Django Reinhardt, and Wes Montgomery. He’s an NEA Jazz Master. His debut album, Bright Size Life, was released 45 years ago, in January 1976, and he led the Pat Metheny Group, with keyboardist Lyle Mays and various other musicians, from 1977 to 2010. (Mays died in February 2020; Metheny wrote, “Lyle was one of the greatest musicians I have ever known. Across more than 30 years, every moment we shared in music was special. From the first notes we played together, we had an immediate bond. His broad intelligence and musical wisdom informed every aspect of who he was in every way. I will miss him with all my heart.”)

