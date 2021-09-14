CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Metheny’s ‘Side Eye V1.IV’ Offers the Best in Fusion

By Jeremy Levine
PopMatters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome musicians consistently put out work of such professional quality that excellence becomes routine. Such is the case for Pat Metheny, whose new live album Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) features stellar performances and compositions, as expected. However, it also presents an invigorating, dynamic evening of old and new music in a new format – a trio with drums (Marcus Gilmore) and keyboard (James Francies) – making it unique even by his standards.

