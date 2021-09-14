CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thousands of jobs available as companies look for holiday workers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to pick up some extra pay during the holiday season, several major employers are looking for seasonal workers. Among the companies posting tens of thousands of positions are the U.S. Postal Service, Kohl's and Michael's. They're all expecting strong holiday sales and need employees. The consulting firm...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

recordgazette.net

Thousands of job opportunities via Thursday's upcoming job fair

With nearly one in 10 workers unemployed in Riverside County, business leaders and hospitality giants from the greater Coachella Valley will showcase thousands of jobs at an online employment expo on Thursday (Sept. 23) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Digital booths and online chat rooms at the free employment...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Charleston Press

Great opportunity for those looking for job in South Carolina, CVS to hold virtual hiring event in an effort to hire at least 400 workers across the state

South Carolina – Another great opportunity for South Carolinians that are looking for job currently. CVS announced on Monday that the company is looking to hire more than 400 workers across the state filling several different job positions. According to them, there will be a virtual hiring event on Friday,...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Remote working jobs are here to stay, and some employers are worried

Tech organizations are worried about the impact of remote working on team building and workplace culture as new data suggests technology professionals are increasingly prioritizing remote roles when looking for jobs. A survey of 2,000 UK tech workers and employers on jobs marketplace Hackajob found that 50% of employers found...
ECONOMY
#Kpmg#Us Postal Service#Holiday Sales#The U S Postal Service
CBS Chicago

Macy’s Looking To Hire 1,500 People In Illinois, Plans Hiring Event On Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are fast approaching, and Macy’s is looking to hire 1,500 people in Illinois. The jobs are for Macy’s, as well as Bloomingdales and Bluemercury stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers. A national hiring event is coming up on Thursday at Macy’s Minooka fulfillment center. Candidates are urged to apply online before the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com, and bluemercury.com. Nationwide, there are about 76,000 positions available – about 48,000 for the holiday season and the rest permanent full- and part-time opportunities. “Macy’s, Inc. colleagues are the foundation of the best-in-class shopping experience that customers know and love from...
ILLINOIS STATE
WJON

Macy’s Needs 76,000 Holiday Workers

NEW YORK -- Macy's wants to hire 76,000 new employees for the busy holiday shopping season. The company announced plans to hire the additional full and part-time workers at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers. About 48,000 of these roles are for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 19

FedEx hiring thousands in Cincinnati ahead of holiday season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FedEx announced plans to add 3,600 workers at its facilities in the Cincinnati area as it prepares for the busy holiday season. The company said they will host both in-person and virtual hiring events. “We are hiring for thousands of positions across our network, granting competitive offers...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
azbigmedia.com

Report: More than 35% of Gen-Z and Millennial workers are looking for a new job

New research from Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, reveals employee loyalty is at risk among younger generations, with one in three Gen-Z and Millennial workers actively looking for a new job, as employers experience what has been termed “The Great Resignation.” This survey was conducted in partnership with Future Workplace, an HR research and advisory firm.
JOBS
WLKY.com

E-commerce company Radial looking to fill 4,500 Louisville-area jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (David A. Mann) — E-commerce fulfillment company Radial, part of bpost group, plans to bring on 4,680 entry-level fulfillment center workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville, Kentucky area to support increased e-commerce demand this holiday season,Louisville Business First reports. These associates will be processing online orders — including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at American Companies

West Bend, WI – Great opportunity for a genuine, dedicated, accountable Office Administrator who’d like work at a company that values family, working hard, and celebrating successes. American Companies is looking for a spirited Office Administrator who wants to work with a company who truly cares about our clients, our...
WEST BEND, WI
WLWT 5

Rossen Reports: Here are the companies hiring for the holidays

Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen is hitting three big headlines in his latest Rossen Reports rundown. Check it out in the video above. Looking for extra pay for the holidays? Several companies are hiring tens of thousands of people. U.S. Postal Service: The USPS is looking for workers...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Macy's to hire 76,000 workers ahead of the holidays with about 28,000 jobs extending beyond the season

Macy's Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to hire 76,000 full- and part-time workers for the namesake department store, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, as well as call, fulfillment and distribution centers. About 48,000 will be seasonal positions for the holidays, while the remaining positions, about 28,000 jobs, will extend beyond that period. The company says about 6,800 seasonal workers stayed on with the company that in 2020. About 21,200 of this year's jobs will be in fulfillment centers, including warehouse workers and forklift drivers. Most of these positions will be in select locations including Goodyear, Ariz., Sacramento, Calif. and Cheshire, Conn. A national hiring day for these roles will be held on Sept. 23. Macy's is looking for about 50,000 store workers, Bloomingdale's is looking for 4,100 and Bluemercury seeks 315. And Macy's Credit and Customer Service has 300 jobs to fill. Macy's stock has soared 92% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Best Buy Hosting Virtual Hiring Fair For Holiday Workers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring fair in preparation for the busy holiday season. The tech retail giant is hiring for both in-store and home services teams. The hiring fair will take place on September 24. This year, candidates are asked to submit a video interview with their application. Find more information about open positions here. Best Buy said that along with career opportunities, these benefits are available: Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay. Employee discount on products and services Special discounts on college tuition at various schools. Savings on fitness memberships. Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage. Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.  
RETAIL
CBS News

Amazon says 1 million workers applied for jobs this week

Amazon said Friday that 1 million people from around the world applied for jobs during a September 15 recruiting event held by the online retailer. The hiring push follows the company's announcement this week that it plans to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S., with those roles offering average starting wages of $18 an hour.
ECONOMY

