Ad of the Day: Katy Perry anthem strikes a sombre chord in Sandy Hook PSA

By Amy Houston
The Drum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Hook Promise, the non-profit that aims to prevent gun violence in schools, has returned with another powerful campaign by Alex-Henry Rubin and BBDO NY. The heart-wrenching video features survivors of school shootings somberly reciting lyrics to Katy Perry’s pop anthem Teenage Dream – a stark reminder of innocence lost and lives forever changed.

