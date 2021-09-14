Ad of the Day: Katy Perry anthem strikes a sombre chord in Sandy Hook PSA

Sandy Hook Promise gives a new, somber meaning to Katy Perry's 2010 hit "Teenage Dream" in a PSA released Monday (Sept. 13) that raises awareness about school gun violence. Sandy Hook Promise -- a nonprofit organization based in Newtown, Ct., and founded by family members of loved ones lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012, that killed 20 children and six adult staff members -- organized the PSA. The two-minute, 31-second stirring visual features multiple teenagers who are survivors of various school shootings over the last 10 years, solemnly reciting Perry's original lighthearted lyrics about the joys of growing up and poignantly reminds viewers that gun violence took that away from them following the shootings at Chardon High School in 2012, San Bernardino's North Park Elementary School in 2017, Rockford's Freeman High School in 2017, Draffenville's Marshall County High School in 2018, Sante Fe High School in 2018, Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 and Santa Clarita's Saugus High School in 2019.
