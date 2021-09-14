Workday Student - Registration Demo and Q & A

Do you have ideas for how your team can improve your performance, but you’re not sure how to introduce them? Is your team having difficulty collaborating? Would you like to talk about your teamwork experience with someone who has been through their IQP and MQP already? The SWEET Center hosts drop-in office hours each week for WPI students seeking assistance with their teamwork. Whether you are dealing with a challenging teamwork issue, or are looking to take your teamwork from good to great, we can help! Come to one of our drop-in hours to talk with a SWEET fellow about what’s going on in your team. Join us on Zoom, we are available every Monday-Friday from 12-2 PM!

