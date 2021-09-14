CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Workday Student - Registration Demo and Q & A

WPI News
 8 days ago

Come to this session to see a demo of how to use Workday to register for spring classes. It will be followed by a Q & A section to answer your Workday questions. Please register for the session to receive the Zoom link. It's also recommended students review the Workday...

www.wpi.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WPI News

Teamwork Individual Consultation Drop In Hours

Do you have ideas for how your team can improve your performance, but you’re not sure how to introduce them? Is your team having difficulty collaborating? Would you like to talk about your teamwork experience with someone who has been through their IQP and MQP already? The SWEET Center hosts drop-in office hours each week for WPI students seeking assistance with their teamwork. Whether you are dealing with a challenging teamwork issue, or are looking to take your teamwork from good to great, we can help! Come to one of our drop-in hours to talk with a SWEET fellow about what’s going on in your team. Join us on Zoom, we are available every Monday-Friday from 12-2 PM!
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Barton Chronicle

Demo derby honors lost driver

BARTON — About a hundred cars and rusted-out clunkers gathered at the Orleans County Fair for the first major demolition derby since the loosening of COVID restrictions. The weather was nearly perfect, with only a couple scattered showers, and the air was filled with the high-pitched growl of red-lined engines from 1 p.m. to sundown. By day’s end, the track was a mudpit, with cars struggling to even get to their starting spot.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
knsiradio.com

SJU Alum, Astronaut Mark Vande Hei Holding Q&A with Students From Space

(KNSI) – A Saint John’s graduate will talk to St. Cloud area students from students the International Space Station. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei will hold a question and answer session on Tuesday afternoon with students at Saint Benedict College, SJU, and local high school students. Area students submitted questions...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Workday
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Healthcare District hosting COVID vaccine Q&A for students and parents

The Desert Healthcare District & Foundation is hosting a special COVID vaccine Q & A session for local students and parents. The Q & A will take place Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-response-webinar-for-parents-of-riverside-county-school-children-tickets-170060263827 The post Desert Healthcare District hosting COVID vaccine Q&A for students and parents appeared first on KESQ.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asu.edu

ASU student receives Devils Pride Chapter On Q Financial Scholarship

On Q Financial Inc., a national home-mortgage lender, announced the recipient of its first scholarship to Arizona State University senior Olivia Roush, Class of '22. Roush will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a certificate in LGBT studies in May 2022. She was selected for the $2,000 award...
TEMPE, AZ
nsd.org

Vaccine Clinic for Secondary Students: Registration required in advance

As Dr. Reid announced in her September 16 "Thursday Thoughts", the Northshore School District will begin another round of mobile vaccines starting Monday, September 20 for middle and high school students. Multiple teams from the Shoreline Fire Department will administer the Pfizer vaccine for all students who are 12 years...
WOODINVILLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
adelphi.edu

Panther Potential Program Offers a Route to a Bachelor's Degree for Nontraditional Students: Q&A With Andy Atzert, Dean, College of Professional and Continuing Studies

The path to earning a bachelor's degree doesn't always run smoothly. Sometimes students are sidelined by personal responsibilities, or they have a change of heart or a career opportunity. The Panther Potential Program, offered by Adelphi’s College of Professional and Continuing Studies, was created to help students who left school...
GARDEN CITY, NY
WPI News

Research @ WPI | September Newsletter

The Research @ WPI September Newsletter was sent out last week to all faculty and staff. You can view the entire issue online here. To sign up for the next newsletter, you can fill out this form.
The Moultrie Observer

Cooking class holds 'demo day'

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Eric Rowland plates pigs in a blanket he cooked during a recent family and consumer science class at Willie J. Williams. Teacher Sandra Saunders held a “demo day” in which she modeled how to cook pigs in a blanket for her sixth graders and cheese quesadillas with salsa for her seventh graders. The next day the students cooked in groups on their own in kitchen rotations.
MOULTRIE, GA
The 74

American Rescue Plan Provides Once-In-a-Generation Opportunity for Educators

We have a once-in-a-generation moment of unprecedented need, support, and opportunity. COVID-19 has disrupted schools across the country, negatively impacting student learning, especially for students of color and students experiencing poverty.  Enter American Rescue Plan’s Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, about $200 billion with $22 billion dedicated specifically to address learning loss […]
ADVOCACY
University of Arkansas

Workday Student Is Coming to Campus

The U of A will transition from the current UAConnect student information system to a new Workday Student system in 2024-25. Workday Student is a modern, mobile-friendly and cloud-based solution that will serve U of A System faculty and students long into the future. Workday Student's data-driven approach to student attainment and retention will help the U of A achieve its goal of advancing student success.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy