'Indian country' prosecutions, juries' racial makeup among issues facing Iowa Supreme Court in new term
From transgender Iowans' access to bathrooms to COVID-19 mandates, the Iowa Supreme Court confronts a busy term. The court's 2021-2022 term officially began Sept. 2, and the justices will hear arguments in their first cases Wednesday and Thursday. There are 60 cases on the court's docket, including one held over from the 2020-2021 term, and the court will continue adding cases in the coming months. The court decided 120 cases in its previous term.www.thehawkeye.com
