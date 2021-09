WAZ031-222300- Northeast Blue Mountains- .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly. cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the. upper 60s to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to. around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO