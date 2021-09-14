CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken Pushes Back Against Harsh GOP Criticism On Afghan Withdrawal

By A Martínez
NPR
 8 days ago

Secretary of State Blinken sought to blunt complaints from GOP House lawmakers about the administration's response to the Afghan government collapse, and efforts to evacuate Americans and others. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing more criticism today from lawmakers in Congress about the end of the...

AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a "hateful and xenophobic" hangover from Donald Trump's administration. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
NPR

President Biden's Big Talk About Diplomacy Is Being Tested At The UN General Assembly

President Biden is vowing to restore America's place in the United Nations, taking the lead on fighting climate change and a global pandemic. But his lofty rhetoric about diplomacy and alliances is being tested by the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and a diplomatic rift with America's oldest ally, France. NPR's Michele Kelemen has more on Biden's first U.N. General Assembly as president.
Person
Bob Menendez
Axios

Trump officials aim to turn GOP against Afghan refugees

A handful of former Trump officials are making a concerted effort to amass opposition to Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban, AP reports. Why it matters: In media appearances, position papers and meetings with GOP lawmakers, they're crafting a narrative that hinges on the anti-immigrant sentiment that defined former President Trump's rise and overall discontent with the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
wmleader.com

GOP Rep. McCaul pushes Antony Blinken on fate of Afghan girls

Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to say Monday whether the US could guarantee the safe evacuation of a group of female students at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music who were turned away from the Kabul airport by State Department officials. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the ranking member of...
mediaite.com

GOP Rep. Erupts on Blinken in Heated Back-and-Forth on Afghanistan: ‘I Don’t Wish to Hear Your Lies’

The House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan erupted Monday when Congressman Brian Mast (R- FL) repeatedly went off on Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mast brought up the leaked transcript of President Joe Biden’s call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, specifically asking if they worked “to manipulate the intelligence about the Taliban.”
mediaite.com

‘You Sir, Should Resign’: GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin Excoriates Blinken Over Afghan Withdrawal in Testy Hearing Exchange

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) slammed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday over the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. personnel from Afghanistan and called on Blinken to step down. “This was fatally flawed, poorly executed,” said Zeldin during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing about the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “We...
richlandsource.com

Portman presses Blinken on Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Biden administration’s rushed and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 American service members – including Ohio-native Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak.
1470 WMBD

Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy U.S. congressional hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken beat back criticism of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Monday at a contentious congressional hearing where at least two Republicans called on him to resign. In five hours of often testy exchanges with lawmakers, Blinken defended President Joe Biden’s decision...
Voice of America

Taliban Welcome Aid, Push Back Against US Criticism on Interim Government 

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The Taliban applauded the global community Tuesday for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency assistance to Afghanistan but dismissed criticism of their week-old interim government by the United States and others. . Speaking to reporters in Kabul, the Taliban government’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi,...
AFP

Blinken defends Afghan response to critical Congress

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday was to insist that the Biden administration had prepared for worst-case scenarios in Afghanistan as he faced irate lawmakers. The famously mild-mannered top US diplomat was expected to face two days of contentious grilling before Congress, the first opportunity for political rivals to directly challenge the administration over the Taliban's swift win as President Joe Biden ended the 20-year US military mission. Blinken was to tell the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the Biden administration was "intensely focused" on the safety of Americans and had been "constantly assessing" the staying power of the Western-backed government, "considering multiple scenarios." "Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while US forces remained," Blinken was to say, according to prepared remarks.
CBS News

President Biden pushes back on GOP criticism of COVID vaccine mandates

President Biden is hitting back after Republican governors and lawmakers criticized him over new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During a visit to a middle school in the nation's capital Friday, the president accused some GOP governors of being "cavalier" with the health of children and their communities. This comes as the Delta variant continues to fuel cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on the president's COVID-19 action plan, then joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
texomashomepage.com

Newsfeed Now: GOP senators ramp up criticism of Biden administration over Afghanistan withdrawal; Apple reveals latest iPhone updates

(NEXSTAR) – Republicans are ramping up their criticism of the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. For more on this story watch the video above. Across the U.S. there’s a surge of expectant moms testing positive for COVID-19. Health officials urge moms to be vaccinated,...
