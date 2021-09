Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. Light wind, becoming northwest 10 to. 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

