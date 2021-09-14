CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Mindful Wednesdays

WPI News
 8 days ago

Welcome to a new academic year and to make your year less stressful and more mindful please join us on Mindful Wednesdays and Mindful Thursdays!. Mindfulness Wednesdays and Thursdays will be conducted virtually through Zoom for the foreseeable future and will not be held in person. The Wednesday session begins...

www.wpi.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Suffolk News-Herald

Exercising bodies and minds

Suffolk seniors are stepping and learning new dance moves this fall. From 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, seniors can learn simple line dances to keep active at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 S. Sixth St. Mother-and-son duo Evelyn and Mark Wall lead this beginner’s class of line dancers,...
SUFFOLK, VA
vt.edu

Making Space for Mindfulness | Mindful Campus Practices

Mental Health Initiatives Coordinator for Hokie Wellness, Swathi Prabhu, talks about the Mindful Campus Practices, a series of short, five-minute guided mindfulness practice recordings that combine imagery, sound, and other senses such as smell and feel. Accessible through YouTube, the initial goal was to give students and other members of the university a way to connect to campus regardless of where they were physically, but evolved into physical markers with QR codes around campus where students and others could easily access the recordings from the actual locations, including Hahn Garden, the Drillfield, and the Duck Pond. Swathi wants students and others in the community to know that you don't need to dedicate a lot of time, or need special equipment, for self-care and to re-ground yourself when things start to feel stressful or overwhelming.
BLACKSBURG, VA
welldoing.org

What Exactly Is Mindfulness?

Therapist Clare Dudeney, who uses mindfulness as part of her therapy practice, explains what mindfulness is and how to get started. Mindfulness is quite simply offering your focus and attention to the here and now, a given moment, on purpose, without making judgements. Let me introduce you to Malcolm. He’s...
FITNESS
Daily News Of Newburyport

In the Spirit: Ringing of the mindfulness bell

In Buddhist meditation practice centers and monasteries, the ringing of a bell has great importance in the flow of daily life events. To mark the beginning or end of meals, meditation and work periods, a bell is rung. In the communities of the Vietnamese Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, when the bell sounds, everyone is encouraged to stop and take three mindful breaths.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
uiowa.edu

Mindfulness Matters

Mindfulness is purposefully paying attention, non-judgmentally to the present moment. The practice of mindfulness can lead to an increased sense of balance, stress management and overall well-being in your life. Thursdays | 1:30 - 2:00 PM. Join: https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/129398591. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa-sponsored events....
FITNESS
allotsego.com

thoughts come to mind

Thoreau was determined to know beans well. Over the past several days I, too, have come to know beans well, black beans that is. We harvested our first black bean crop last week, hung the plants in the barn to finish up the drying process (too much rain to leave them in the ground), and are now popping the hard black beans out of their pods and into glass jars for storage.
THOREAU
Thrive Global

A Meditative State of Mind

Associated with the lotus flower position, sitting for hours in pure silence, and the hues of incense filling your space while mind-over-matter flows in waves through your grey cells. The dogma that comes with meditation is more encompassing than the generic public view and what it entails. When I first...
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

Mindfulness, Self-Compassion, and ADHD

People with ADHD often have an overactive inner critic and beat themselves up for mistakes. Self-compassion is often more constructive. When upset, being mindful of what one is feeling, acknowledging that others struggle too and being kind to oneself can help. Self-compassion and mindfulness support long-term resilience and can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindfulness
Thrive Global

Imagery as a Mind-Body Approach

Before discussing imagery, it is important to give a brief introduction to mind-body medicine. Mind-body medicine focuses on the mind’s ability to positively impact our body, behavior, and life experience. These techniques make use of the interactions between our thoughts and bodily functions to improve health and well-being. The effects of mind-body techniques are substantiated by decades of scientific research.
MENTAL HEALTH
theprairienews.com

Find Your Superpower With Mindfulness

What if I told you that you had an undiscovered superpower that could help you through this semester? What if that same superpower could also improve your physical health, stress and anxiety levels, increase attention, increase relationship satisfaction, and even help your game of darts? It may sound like one of those too good to be true infomercials that come on late at night, but it’s not.
MENTAL HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Turn stress eating into mindful mealtimes

Q: I can’t seem to stop stress eating — it makes me feel so much better to have that bowl of ice cream. What makes that happen, and how can I stop it?. Arlene R., Pullman, Wash. A: There’s a simple explanation for stress eating — but undoing it requires...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Meditation
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On Our Minds

Annabel Bowlen didn’t know much about Alzheimer’s Disease until 2012, when she had an encounter with her father Pat Bowlen, former owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos. “I was a student at CU Boulder and went home to study for finals. I thought my dad would be excited to see me. Instead, he was confused and upset I was there. This was very uncharacteristic for him, and I didn’t understand what was going on until my mother pulled me aside and told me.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
The Weekly Challenger

It’s All In Your Mind!

“But he, knowing their thoughts, said unto them, every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and a house divided against a house falls (Luke 11:17).”. Your mind is the thinking part of your soul. Like seeds sown in the ground, the thoughts that you hold in mind reproduce themselves in your health, finances, and relationships. You cannot stop ideas from coming to your mind, but you can decide how much energy you give to those ideas.
RELIGION
goodmenproject.com

The People of the Mind

As if it wasn’t hard enough to deal with the people who hurt you who were supposed to love you, you also have to deal with their representatives you carry around in your head. Actual people you can divorce, send to jail, move across the country and never see again; the people of the mind follow you, they share your bed despite divorce. Regardless of orders of protection, they dog your footsteps, day and night. It’s imperative you find a way to cope with these imaginary people or they will do you more harm than the real ones ever could.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Magnesium Deficiency?

Magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, is a condition in which the amount of magnesium in the body is lower than expected. Magnesium is an important electrolyte (a mineral that carries an electrical charge). It works with other electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and calcium. Together, these electrolytes play a role in...
SCIENCE
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy