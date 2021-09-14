Mindful Wednesdays

Mental Health Initiatives Coordinator for Hokie Wellness, Swathi Prabhu, talks about the Mindful Campus Practices, a series of short, five-minute guided mindfulness practice recordings that combine imagery, sound, and other senses such as smell and feel. Accessible through YouTube, the initial goal was to give students and other members of the university a way to connect to campus regardless of where they were physically, but evolved into physical markers with QR codes around campus where students and others could easily access the recordings from the actual locations, including Hahn Garden, the Drillfield, and the Duck Pond. Swathi wants students and others in the community to know that you don't need to dedicate a lot of time, or need special equipment, for self-care and to re-ground yourself when things start to feel stressful or overwhelming.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO