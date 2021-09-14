CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New World's open beta hasn't convinced me to drop Final Fantasy XIV

By Ed Thorn
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time I got some brief hands-on time with Amazon's upcoming MMO New World, I emerged from Aeternum feeling pretty positive about this new kid on the massively multiplayer block. Crafting, in particular, had me pretty excited. But having spent a big chunk of time in its open beta, I've come away feeling a bit, I don't know, bleh? If anything, I just wanted to go back to my beloved Final Fantasy XIV.

