New World's open beta hasn't convinced me to drop Final Fantasy XIV

Today is a beautiful day, and Amazon Games is here to make sure it stays that way. Amazon’s New World is the next MMORPG slated to release on September 28. Being close to release, the developer has decided to host an Open Beta for everyone who hasn’t tried the game yet and look at all of the changes implemented since its last closed beta phase. Amazon Games has fixed plenty of issues so far, judging by the Open Beta patch notes, and it seems like players will no longer have the ability to exploit the flaws to gain certain in-game benefits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO