Is AGT’s Josh Blue Married? Who is His Wife?

Spoilers ahead for the performances of the Season 16 finale of America's Got Talent. Season 16 of America's Got Talent is very nearly at an end, and the final ten competitors have delivered their final performances to try and win the $1 million prize and Las Vegas stage show. There was no weak link among the finalists, even though there is such a variety between them all. That said, comedian Josh Blue was a standout, with Simon Cowell in particular embracing his latest act. And that's in spite of Blue delivering a doozy of a zinger at Cowell's expense! The comedian also shared what he wishes was different about AGT, but on the whole, it was a solid final showing for Blue before the votes.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO