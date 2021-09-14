Is AGT’s Josh Blue Married? Who is His Wife?
Best known for being a rib-tickling comedian, Josh Blue has dabbled his foot in acting and has also represented the United States in the Paralympic seven-a-side soccer in 2004. Born in Cameroon, Josh discovered his love for comedy while pursuing a creative writing degree at Washington’s The Evergreen State College. With people quickly taking a liking to his style of comedy, Josh sought his dream with confidence and won several competitions on his way to the top.thecinemaholic.com
