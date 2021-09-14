CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is AGT’s Josh Blue Married? Who is His Wife?

By Shraman Mitra
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest known for being a rib-tickling comedian, Josh Blue has dabbled his foot in acting and has also represented the United States in the Paralympic seven-a-side soccer in 2004. Born in Cameroon, Josh discovered his love for comedy while pursuing a creative writing degree at Washington’s The Evergreen State College. With people quickly taking a liking to his style of comedy, Josh sought his dream with confidence and won several competitions on his way to the top.

Josh Blue AGT 2021 Finals, Season 16, Stand-Up Comedy

Josh Blue has overcome a LOT to perform on the America’s Got Talent stage! The funny stand-up comedian tells funny stories about his disability. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Finals. Josh Blue AGT Finals. Contestant: Josh Blue. Hometown: Denver, Colorado. Act: Stand-up Comedian. Result: Season 16 3rd...
Before 'AGT,' Comedian Josh Blue Was a Paralympian for Team USA

Well-known comedian Josh Blue has no problems cracking jokes about his cerebral palsy — it's even the basis for much of his standup content, which won him the title of Last Comic Standing in Season 4 of NBC's Last Comic Standing, resulting in the takeoff of his comedic career. But not many who remember him from the reality show know that he's actually a talented soccer player. Josh played for the U.S. Paralympics soccer team and has had a lucrative sports career alongside his comedy.
Josh Blue AGT 2021 Semifinals, Season 16

Hilarious stand-up comedian Josh Blue is proving that this is the year for comedy! Josh opens up and tells funny stories about his time at the Paralympic Games. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Semifinals. Josh Blue AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Josh Blue. Hometown: Denver, Colorado. Act: Stand-up Comedian.
Watch America's Got Talent Comedian Josh Blue's Hilarious Simon Cowell Botox Joke, And What He Wishes Was Different About AGT

Spoilers ahead for the performances of the Season 16 finale of America's Got Talent. Season 16 of America's Got Talent is very nearly at an end, and the final ten competitors have delivered their final performances to try and win the $1 million prize and Las Vegas stage show. There was no weak link among the finalists, even though there is such a variety between them all. That said, comedian Josh Blue was a standout, with Simon Cowell in particular embracing his latest act. And that's in spite of Blue delivering a doozy of a zinger at Cowell's expense! The comedian also shared what he wishes was different about AGT, but on the whole, it was a solid final showing for Blue before the votes.
Josh Blue Performs on Semifinals Of America’s Got Talent 2021

Will Josh Blue be the last comic standing on America’s Got Talent 2021? For his semifinals performance on Tuesday, he tied in the recent closing of the Paralympics Games in Tokyo to joke about his own past experience with the U.S. Paralympic Soccer Team.
