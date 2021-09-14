New York Jets Flight Connections 9/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After multiple players went down with injury in Sunday’s game, we’ve finally received some insight. Despite a scary looking injury, Becton is only expected to miss 4-6 weeks after dislocating his knee and spraining his MCL. Lamarcus Joyner, another free agent acquisition of the Jets this offseason, will be missing the entire year. The only defensive FA acquisition the Jets have gotten who hasn’t been seriously injured so far is Sheldon Rankins, who recovered a fumble in Sunday’s game. This is the second year in a row that Robert Saleh will be at the helm of a defense decimated by injury. The team still held the Panthers to only 19 points though, despite all the weapons Carolina has. Maybe Saleh has another great patchwork job in him yet. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.