CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

'These are not people to be trusted' says Eleanor Holmes Norton before JusticeForJ6 Rally

By Justin Hinton
WSET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — After hundreds of arrests tied to the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Look Ahead America and its supporters say they want justice. “I invite you to make your own homemade signs demanding justice for these political prisoners and demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt, but we are focused like a laser on this and only this cause on this date at this rally,” said Executive Director Matt Braynard.

wset.com

Comments / 1

Related
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
CBS Chicago

2 Illinois Residents, Dave Wiersma And Dawn Frankowski, Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man and woman were charged Tuesday with taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. David Wiersma and Dawn Frankowski were named in a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors said on Jan. 12, six days after the riot, a colleague of Wiersma’s submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center. The witness said they had worked with Wiersma at PCI Energy Center in Lake Bluff for about 10 to 15 years, prosecutors said. The witness also said reported they were friends on Facebook...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AL.com

Capitol Police prepare for violent #JusticeForJ6 rally for rioters, Ashli Babbitt

The Capitol Police department is preparing for potential violence at a Sept. 18 protest that members of Congress have been invited to attend. The organization Look Ahead America — led by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee — requested a permit for up to 500 people to demonstrate at noon Sept. 18 in Union Square for a so-called #JusticeForJ6 rally. The event is intended to support those arrested as a result of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 and to call for justice for a rioter who was fatally shot that day. More than 570 defendants have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to the Department of Justice.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Holmes Norton
Boston Globe

Zebras are on the loose in Maryland. But Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton says she didn’t do it

A bunch of zebras are on the lam in the Washington region. And Del. Eleanor Homes Norton wants you to know she had nothing to do with it. On Friday, Norton, a Democrat and the District's nonvoting delegate in the House, sent out a news release denying responsibility for letting loose the zebras, which have remained elusive since escaping from a private farm in Prince George's County, Md., more than a week ago.
DELAWARE STATE
fox7austin.com

‘The People VS The State of Texas Rally’ held at Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - On Saturday, community members and various activist groups gathered on the steps of the State Capitol to "hold Texas lawmakers accountable for waging war on the civil liberties of Texans." "Republicans are now passing laws to suppress our vote and prevent teaching of black history in our...
TEXAS STATE
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Rally Supporting Voting Rights, For The People Act

A rally in support of voter rights and restoring the 1965 Voting Rights Act on the Putnam County Courthouse lawn Friday. Cookeville-Putnam County NAACP President Thomas Savage said the Finish The Job Rally is a chance to educate the community. Savage said some states are working to make voting more difficult for the working class.
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#7news#Congress
WSET

CSPOA sheriff to speak at rally hosted by conservative coalition

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Rockbridge County community members organized a rally this Friday, titled "Freedom Rally: Taking Back America One County at a Time." Local officials and law enforcement officers will be in attendance. The event is sponsored by the Rockbridge Conservatives Coalition and county candidates Scott Guise and Morgan McCown.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
The Independent

‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
wymt.com

Hundreds gather for ‘We The People’ rally in Muhlenberg Co.

POWDERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The “We the People Reunion,” a conservative rally, began in Muhlenberg County on Friday. The event is hosting speakers such as the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn and Pastor Greg Locke, who has in the past admitted to being at the Capitol during the January 6 Capitol riot.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy