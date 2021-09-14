'These are not people to be trusted' says Eleanor Holmes Norton before JusticeForJ6 Rally
WASHINGTON (7News) — After hundreds of arrests tied to the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Look Ahead America and its supporters say they want justice. “I invite you to make your own homemade signs demanding justice for these political prisoners and demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt, but we are focused like a laser on this and only this cause on this date at this rally,” said Executive Director Matt Braynard.wset.com
Comments / 1