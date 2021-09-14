With ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack, Bay Area native brings Asian and Asian American musicians to the masses
While most of America was grilling hot dogs over Labor Day, Sean Miyashiro quietly had one of the most impactful weekends of his career. The founder of Asian and Asian American-focused music label/multimedia collective 88rising learned that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the Marvel movie for which he executive-produced the album soundtrack, had earned a tidy $94 million at the box office.datebook.sfchronicle.com
