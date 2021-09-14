CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

With ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack, Bay Area native brings Asian and Asian American musicians to the masses

By Todd Inoue
San Francisco Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of America was grilling hot dogs over Labor Day, Sean Miyashiro quietly had one of the most impactful weekends of his career. The founder of Asian and Asian American-focused music label/multimedia collective 88rising learned that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the Marvel movie for which he executive-produced the album soundtrack, had earned a tidy $94 million at the box office.

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vallejo, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Oakland, CA
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Mark Tuan
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy