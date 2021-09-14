CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Losing Support In US After Oprah Interview, Royal Correspondent Claims

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity in the U.S. due to their "incredibly dishonest" accusations against the royal family, a royal correspondent has claimed. In an interview with GBNews, Kinsey Schofield, a royal correspondent in the U.S., suggested that the popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is split by "age and demographic." Older royal fans have allegedly started to turn away from the couple since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS in March.

