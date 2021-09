Apple has issued an emergency cybersecurity update after learning of a new spyware vulnerability. According to reports, the vulnerability was discovered by tech research firm Citizen Labs and is described as a “zero-day zero-click exploit” that affects a whole host of Apple devices that run on iOS, macOS and watchOS. The researchers found it while looking through an iPhone owned by a Saudi Arabian activist that was known to be infected by a spyware program from Israel’s NSO Group, who created Pegasus.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO