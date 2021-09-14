CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Recall Election: When Is It and How It Works

By Mansee Khuran a
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The official list of candidates looking to replace California governor Gavin Newsom in the September recall election includes 46 names. It’s a colorful group, featuring reality star Caitlyn Jenner; Adam Papagan, an “entertainer” whose candidate statement just reads “Love U”; and criminal defense attorney Dan Kapelovitz, whose statement asks voters, “Can you dig it?”

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

Free Community College Is Possible If Senate Democrats Step Up

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives recently advanced a proposal to make community colleges tuition-free nationwide. This bill would restore free community college in the City University of New York (CUNY) system, which had been free for more than 100 years. But unless Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stands up for students, this proposal could be slashed by Republicans and moderate Democrats who are threatening to stop major new investments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

Haitian Migrants Subject to Border Patrol Whips at Texas Border

Trigger warning: This story includes descriptions of law enforcement violence. The images are shocking. U.S. border agents on horseback are whipping Haitian asylum seekers carrying plastic bags of food and clothing. They reach out to grab the shoulders of people fleeing barefoot or in flip-flop sandals. This is what’s underway...
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Burgess Owens Told Me to Respect My Elders During a Town Hall

“And this is where the problem lies. It’s called disrespect.”. Looking down from the podium, my congressman told me I had disrespected him by seeking answers from him. At a recent town hall in the Utah suburb of Eagle Mountain, I sat in the front row, patiently waiting for Rep. Burgess Owens to answer my questions about what I found to be the unethical reporting of his finances to the public he had sworn an oath to serve. I’d shown up with four other college students to distribute literature encouraging constituents to do their own research into Owens’s financial history. When he called on me, I asked a simple question: Is he still involved with Second Chance 4 Youth (SC4Y), a charity he founded to help support formerly incarcerated youth? According to a 2020 Salt Lake Tribune investigation, none of the charity’s donations were used directly for that purpose in 2019.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

End of Eviction Moratorium Leaves Students at Risk of Homelessness

It’s a rough cycle: To stay safe from COVID, we were told to avoid unnecessary excursions, limiting our exposure to strangers. But as unemployment rates skyrocketed throughout the pandemic, many people struggled to pay rent and the unhoused population grew. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new, temporary federal eviction moratorium after the previous one had expired, albeit with more caveats. The moratorium was meant to, as the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness states, “respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant.” Soon after, however, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s new ban. According to one estimate, the court’s decision could cause 3.5 million families to lose their homes, with families of color and low-income people most at risk. This measure could also have devastating impacts for students.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Teen Vogue

Abolitionist Candidates Are Running for Office Across the Country

In 2020, as protests over violent policing erupted nationwide, defunding and abolishing the police became part of the mainstream discourse for the first time. Amid these demonstrations, abolitionist representative Cori Bush won a historic upset, defeating a 10-term incumbent in a primary before going on to win her seat in November. Bush, who’d previously experienced homelessness, has since become a forceful representative for progressive values in Congress, most recently sleeping on the Capitol building steps in a successful effort to stop the expiration of the federal government’s pandemic-eviction moratorium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Teen Vogue

Justice for J6 Rally: What to Know About the Pro-Trump Event in DC

Washington, DC, is bracing for another potential weekend of violence from right-wing Trump supporters, this time as they protest charges against the January 6 Capitol riot. The Justice for J6 rally, planned for this Saturday, September 18, is being coordinated by spurned former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard and his Look Ahead America organization. Organizers are calling for the Justice Department to drop charges against over 570 people who were allegedly involved in the January 6 riot at the Capitol — people Braynard has referred to as “political prisoners” and “nonviolent protesters” despite the five deaths and multiple injuries that resulted from the January 6 riots.
PROTESTS
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy