California Recall Election: When Is It and How It Works

“And this is where the problem lies. It’s called disrespect.”. Looking down from the podium, my congressman told me I had disrespected him by seeking answers from him. At a recent town hall in the Utah suburb of Eagle Mountain, I sat in the front row, patiently waiting for Rep. Burgess Owens to answer my questions about what I found to be the unethical reporting of his finances to the public he had sworn an oath to serve. I’d shown up with four other college students to distribute literature encouraging constituents to do their own research into Owens’s financial history. When he called on me, I asked a simple question: Is he still involved with Second Chance 4 Youth (SC4Y), a charity he founded to help support formerly incarcerated youth? According to a 2020 Salt Lake Tribune investigation, none of the charity’s donations were used directly for that purpose in 2019.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO