Apple users were urged Tuesday to update their devices after the tech giant announced a fix for a major software flaw that allows the Pegasus spyware to be installed on phones without so much as a click. Cybersecurity experts at the Citizen Lab, a research centre at the University of Toronto, uncovered the flaw while analyzing the phone of a Saudi activist. That person is among tens of thousands believed to have been targeted with the Israeli-made Pegasus software, which according to media reports has been used worldwide to intercept the communications of activists, journalists and even heads of state. Apple said Monday that it had "rapidly" developed a software update after Citizen Lab alerted it to the hole in its iMessage software on September 7.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO