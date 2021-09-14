CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Governor Declares Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicholas

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GOV DECLARES EMERGENCY - Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an emergency declaration Sunday evening and warned residents in southwest Louisiana to prepare for heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Nicholas. Nicholas is headed for the Texas coast, but is expected to bring heavy amounts of rain and flash flooding to Louisiana in the coming days, including areas already affected by hurricanes Ida and Laura. Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning and is forecast to approach the middle of the Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Tuesday. The Texas and Louisiana coasts are expected to receive periods of heavy rainfall today through mid-week.

