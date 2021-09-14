Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 tour due to hip surgery recovery, COVID concerns

As concerns for COVID-19 rise, Red Fang joins other bands in announcing the cancellation of their Fall 2021 tour. The band released an official statement expresses their regret over having to cancel the tour, stating “Unfortunately, our cautious optimism has turned into stark realism and we have decided to cancel our appearance at ‘Louder Than Life‘ festival and our upcoming Fall US tour in the interest of public safety. We feel it’s not realistic to play shows in a safe/responsible manner and the best thing to do is hang back and wait until the situation improves. Until then, take care of each other. Love, Red Fang.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO