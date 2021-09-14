Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 tour due to hip surgery recovery, COVID concerns
Tanya Tucker has canceled all of her scheduled 2021 tour dates, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her recent hip surgery. Tucker wrote on social media: “With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I’ve made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this, but I must keep my fans, band and crew safe,” she adds. “I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass.”www.ktts.com
