CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 tour due to hip surgery recovery, COVID concerns

By Staff
KTTS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanya Tucker has canceled all of her scheduled 2021 tour dates, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her recent hip surgery. Tucker wrote on social media: “With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I’ve made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this, but I must keep my fans, band and crew safe,” she adds. “I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass.”

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Elton John postpones European leg of tour to undergo hip surgery

Elton John has postponed the European leg of his tour so he can undergo hip surgery. The legendary singer announced on social media that he had pushed back the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back to 2023 so he could get an operation on his hip after taking a nasty fall several months ago that's left him in severe pain.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Red Fang Cancel Fall 2021 Tour Due To Safety Concerns

As concerns for COVID-19 rise, Red Fang joins other bands in announcing the cancellation of their Fall 2021 tour. The band released an official statement expresses their regret over having to cancel the tour, stating “Unfortunately, our cautious optimism has turned into stark realism and we have decided to cancel our appearance at ‘Louder Than Life‘ festival and our upcoming Fall US tour in the interest of public safety. We feel it’s not realistic to play shows in a safe/responsible manner and the best thing to do is hang back and wait until the situation improves. Until then, take care of each other. Love, Red Fang.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Banana 101.5

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due to Covid

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have cancelled their upcoming U.S. co-headlining tour due to Covid. The bands were supposed to be headed out on an 11-date tour beginning September 30 in Arizona, but "unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances" have forced the duo to cancel. On Friday (Sept. 10), Bush announced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin 360

ACL Fest update: Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 shows

Country legend Tanya Tucker announced on Friday that she is canceling the rest of her 2021 tour dates. Tucker, who had been scheduled to play on Oct. 1, during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, posted the announcement to Twitter. "With my damn hip still healing slowly & my increasing concerns with covid-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates," the announcement says in part.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Brandi Carlile
95.5 KLAQ

Bush Forced To Cancel Fall Tour Due To Ongoing COVID Issues

Rock fans in the Borderland were ecstatic to see Bush and Stone Temple Pilots heading out on tour and scheduling a stop in the Sun City. Live music has been back in the El Paso area for a few months now and music fans have been enjoying heading out into crowds to hear songs from artists that they know and love. But as the number of live events scheduled continues to grow, others that were announced at earlier dates are being cancelled or postponed due to ongoing pandemic conditions as well as COVID diagnoses.
EL PASO, TX
liveforlivemusic.com

Elton John Postpones 2021 Farewell Tour Dates To 2023 Due To Hip Injury, Upcoming Surgery

Sir Elton John has postponed a number of upcoming dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour as he prepares to undergo surgery to repair a recent hip injury. As the iconic performer explained in a post on his website, “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties in moving.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Surgery#Covid#Physical Therapy#Flowers
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 plans including River City Casino show

Update: Tanya Tucker is canceling her 2021 dates including her Dec. 15 show at the Event Center at River City Casino. Refunds will be processed. Here’s her official statement: “Hey y’all. With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this. But I must keep my fans, band and crew safe. I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Boston

Dierks Bentley Cancels Mansfield Concert Due To COVID In Touring Party

MANSFIELD (CBS) – Country music star Dierks Bentley canceled a concert scheduled for this weekend at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield due to a positive test in the his touring party. Bentley announced over the weekend that he would be rescheduling a Thursday show in Maryland due to the positive test, though he noted “we are a fully vaccinated tour.” On Wednesday, Bentley announced that he “won’t be able to play” the Mansfield show either. Refunds will be processed within 30 days and no action is required by those who purchased tickets. “Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to be our #1 priority,” Bentley posted on social media.
MANSFIELD, MA
soundslikenashville.com

Dierks Bentley Cancels Maryland Tour Date Due to Positive COVID-19 Test in Tour Crew

Fans of Dierks Bentley got dealt some unfortunate news when the country singer announced the cancelation of a weekend tour date on Sunday (September 19). Bentley told fans via Instagram that his show slated for Sunday night in Columbia, Maryland, would be postponed due to one of his crew member testing positive for COVID-19. After strict consideration of the virus protocol, the “Gone” singer thought it would be best for all parties involved to move the concert to a later date.
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sarah Dash — Labelle Founding Member and Keith Richards Collaborator — Dead at 76

Sarah Dash — one-third of the powerhouse R&B trio Labelle and also a contributor to Keith Richards’ solo work — died on September 20th at age 76. According to her cousin and business manager John Dash III, Dash was found dead at her home in Trenton, New Jersey. No cause of death has been determined pending an autopsy. As a founding member of Labelle, Dash appeared on their ubiquitous 1975 dance floor classic “Lady Marmalade” as well as on records by the group’s earlier incarnation, the Bluebelles (1962’s “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman”). Although she was often overshadowed by...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
FOX2Now

Tim McGraw features Waterloo singer in TikTok video

ST. LOUIS– Country singer Tim McGraw gave a big shout-out to a Waterloo woman after making a TikTok video featuring her cover of one of his songs. The cover is from Alexandra Kay. She is singing McGraw’s song ‘Don’t take the girl’. It has already received 6.9M views on TikTok and another million on Facebook.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy