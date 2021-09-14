F&G Index shows Bitcoin investors are fearful, time to long?

Bitcoin investors are currently fearful about the market, according to the fear and greed index reading. Funding rates are also low, which suggest buying opportunity. Bitcoin investors have mixed feelings regarding the current state of the market. Since the flash crash a week ago, some doubt whether Bitcoin is back to a bear market or just a normal price correction. One thing is certain, however, and it is that Bitcoin investors are fearful about the current state of the market, which is considered the best time to long BTC.