CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Deathloop is a bull’s-eye | reconsidering

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if every day was the same? Of course that gets boring quickly. But what if every day is the same on an island full of gun-toting idiots who only celebrate the beast because there are no consequences anymore? Then you get something that is not boring. Then you get a deathloop.

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
segmentnext.com

Deathloop’s Stuttering On PC As Players Blame Denuvo

Deathloop has been suffering from performance issues on PC since release but a fix could potentially be just around the corner. Taking to Reddit earlier today, community manager “MortalEmperor” confirmed that developer Arkane Studios is well aware of “some PC users…experiencing stuttering issues” in Deathloop. Arkane Studios has begun “actively investigating the issue right now as a priority” and will provide an update as soon as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Deathloop review: this is not your daddy's Dishonored

A time-looping shooter with funny dialogue and a very powerful boot, where stealth is just the thing that goes wrong before a good fight. William Blake once wrote: "Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand, and Eternity in an hour." Shut up, Blake. This is Deathloop. It is a full-blown action-comedy with a double jump. You get a sideways dash and a gun that splits to become two, smaller guns. If I see anyone trying to be too smart about this game, in which a time-looping assassin tries to break free of hilarious eternity by murdering many people who deserve it, I will look at them with hollow eyes and say: "In Deathloop you regularly snap necks by 270 degrees." Turn away, poets and stealth likers. This is not your daddy's Dishonored.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Bethesda is investigating Deathloop’s poor PC performance

Bethesda has announced that they’re investigating Deathloop’s stuttering issues currently affecting the game’s PC players. Despite releasing to critical acclaim earlier this week, Arkane’s Deathloop hasn’t seen the same reception by PC players, many of whom have complained about performance and stuttering issues. In one such post on the Deathloop...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Deathloop walkthrough: Wenjie’s Lab door code

In this Deathloop guide, we’ll show you how to find the door code in Wenjie’s Lab. Codes are just as valuable as loot, guns, or Residuum. That becomes apparent early on because, to access the tunnels that Colt uses to travel from area to area on Blackreef, Colt needs to discover a four-digit code.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arkan
IGN

Deathloop's Lack of Accessibility Options Is Disappointing Players

Arkane Studios' Deathloop has received a lot of praise since its launch. However, its lack of accessibility options has become an important, and disappointing factor for a number of players. The issue of accessibility was raised in a thread of tweets created by user @CyclopediaBrain, which discussed further some of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deathloop's Stuttering Problem Addressed In New Update

Deathloop received a hotfix for PC on Tuesday to combat a widespread stuttering issue. The patch notes for the new update address potential stutter when moving the camera in-game with a mouse. The patch notes also mention that the developers are aware of stuttering at high framerates and are working to fix the problem.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Deathloop’s latest patch fixes some of the stuttering

Arkane Studios has released a new patch for their recently released time looping shooter, Deathloop, which addresses some of the stuttering issues plaguing players. While the hotfix released yesterday addresses an issue “whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of ‘stutter’,” Arkane confess in the brief patch notes that there is still work to be done.
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Top Man’s upcoming game Overwatch 2 is leaving Blizzard – Gaming – News

Well everyone has their own. I used to love the “I need more wood” cans…Diablo 2 I’ve never played. Then I started playing Wow (vanilla and “hardcore”), and I still have a subscription. I thought I’d go back to the classic play with some old guilds… I couldn’t stand it anymore. At the time it was a very good game, and I had hours of fun, but the newer versions have added a lot. And yes, the new expansion is always a little different, but it’s more of the same. I still play it. So I had just tried Diablo 3, and I really liked it. I haven’t played many outdoor shooters in den Quake and UT, other than Return To Castle Wolfenstein and Enemy Territory. And by chance, I tried the beta version of Vanguard and liked it. So I think I will buy it. I don’t play a lot of games anymore, but every company has their own stuff. Overwatch wasn’t bad, but it was kind of ‘cartoonary’, and I’d rather play a live shooter than play a shooter with extra hero abilities. For me they can also remove jumping and sliding from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npc
IGN

Here's Why Deathloop's More Robust Melee Combat Was Scrapped

Deathloop originally had a more robust melee combat system, but it was scrapped during development and replaced with the kick move. In a Noclip video interview around the 12:50 mark, Deathloop creative director Dinga Bakaba revealed that Deathloop originally had a combat parry system similar to Dishonored. This idea was scrapped in favor of Deathloop's simple and very powerful kick.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Deathloop’s Creative Director Breaks Down Game’s Design Philosophy

After a few delays and a lot of high profile marketing, Deathloop finally released earlier this month. The game got critical acclaim (we were big fans ourselves), and it looks like the title is also going to be a financial success. Like many of Arkane’s previous titles, it has gotten heavy praise for its gameplay and level design. Now, the good folks at NoClip have a special long form interview all about that.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Steam?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits channels the soul of classic gaming, giving it a modern spin and a fantastic look. As players decide if they want to play the game or not, there is an important question they need to answer. Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits available on Steam?. Kena: Bridge...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Shopkeeping sim Potion Craft is the top-selling game on Steam

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator proved to be a hit during a previous Steam Game Festival with its free demo, and now that the game has launched into Early Access, it’s keeping the momentum going. Potion Craft has garnered some impressive early player numbers, and it’s currently outselling some massive games on Steam.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
houstonianonline.com

Rumor: Nintendo 64 games may be coming to Nintendo Switch Online

That’s what insider Nate Drake claims in a new episode of his podcast. “One of the platforms coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future is the Nintendo 64. This comes with a higher subscription price – a premium version of Nintendo Switch Online.”. There may be more information indicating...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps leaked via datamin | News

The multiplayer maps found in Call of Duty: Vanguard have been leaked via datamine. The data factor took the names of the multiplayer maps from the game’s current beta. Then put these names reddit. Regarding the following maps:. Berlin. stronghold. bocage. White House. The Castle (World at War Edition) war...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy