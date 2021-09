This summer, musicians were finally able to get out on the road and play shows. It seemed like just about everyone went on tour a few months ago and have been soaking in the love from concert crowds since then. However, international travel is still a little dicey. As a result, not many artists are heading across the pond to play. The year is drawing to a close, though, and many artists are optimistically preparing for 2022. For instance, Miranda Lambert announced earlier today that she’ll be heading to Europe to rock three cities next year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO