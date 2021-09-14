What If: 2017-18 Josh McRoberts can teach playmaking skills that the Mavericks desperately need

Editor’s note: There are a few new faces in the Dallas Mavericks front office. While there were no big splashes in their first free agency they did add a piece or two that should make an impact. But we can always ask for more. So we as a staff took some time to ask: if we could add any former Maverick from the post-title years to the 2021-22 Mavericks who would it be and why? I mean, what else are we supposed to do with this down time before training camp? Also it’s in Doyle’s contract to write about Josh McRoberts whenever he wants.